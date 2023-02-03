Majalise Tolan, current Lincoln County School District director of secondary education/alternative education/athletics, speaks to about 30 attendees Monday night in the library at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School during the first of four community forums featuring Tolan. The LCSD Board of Directors last month entered into an initial agreement with Tolan to succeed Karen Gray, five-year LCSD superintendent, who is set to retire at the end of June. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
TOLEDO — At the first of four community forums Monday night, held at the Toledo Jr./Sr. High School library, Lincoln County School District superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan admitted she was fighting a bit of a battle with her nerves.
“I’m super nervous, which is weird because I don’t get nervous,” Tolan said prior to presenting a slideshow outlining her vision for the district’s future to the about 30 attendees, most of whom were school district administrators and staff members. “My dad told me, I was an athlete growing up and he was a coach, right before a district basketball game my freshman year, he said, ‘Are you nervous?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not nervous, we’ve got this.’ He goes, ‘Then I don’t think you want it bad enough.’” She continued, “My heart’s racing (now), and I’m a little bit nervous because I do want this position, and I don’t want to leave Lincoln County.”
After five-year LCSD superintendent Karen Gray announced her intention to retire at the end of June during the district board’s December meeting, the board considered three options in seeking Gray’s replacement — conduct a nationwide search, open the position to internal candidates, or enter into an initial agreement with Tolan. Following discussion in an executive session, the board voted 4-1 to enter into an initial agreement with Tolan, employed in various capacities since 2008 with LCSD, to take the superintendent’s role.
LCSD board chair Liz Martin, a 14-year board member who introduced Tolan on Monday night, emphasized that Tolan’s desire to succeed Gray was something the board couldn’t pass up.
“Right now, we have this unique opportunity, and I say ‘opportunity’ very loudly, of hiring someone who is of nationwide caliber who resides right here in Lincoln County, that works for us, that knows our district,” Martin, who previously helped hire three LCSD superintendents, said. “She’s established here with her family; her kids go to school here. She has all the qualities that we’re looking for in the board as we look for someone for the superintendent position. This is an amazing, amazing opportunity.”
Tolan began her 20-year career in education in 2003 as an English teach in the La Grande School District, then worked from 2005-2008 as chair of the English department at the Milton-Freewater School District before she was hired by Lincoln County. Here, Tolan began as assistant principal at Taft 7-12, before moving to principal at Newport Intermediate School and Isaac Newton Magnet School, and then to principal at Taft, before settling into her current role as director of secondary teaching and learning/alternative education/athletics.
“We truly are in a good place, and I’m not just saying that,” Tolan said. “Our questions now are what are the opportunities for where we’re going to go and how can we take a very solid district strategic plan and continue to move it forward.”
Tolan noted the district’s current 95 percent ninth grade on-track (to graduate in four years) rate is among the top in the state, and a vast improvement over LCSD’s 2018-19 school year rate of about 56 percent. She added she seeks improvement in the readying students to join the workforce.
“We have to increase our post-secondary (education) readiness,” Tolan said. “And looking at that on the career spectrum, are they (students) really ready on the career avenue of it, and are they college ready? They really need to be both. They need not to be limited on which one of those they want to be.”
Also during the presentation, Tolan said the continuing of upgrading and modernizing of LCSD facilities sits high on her list of the board’s strategic goals.
“We have to be continuing to upgrade facilities all the time, and checking to make sure that not only are they safe, yes, that’s most important, but are they meeting the needs of what we really need to prepare our students,” Tolan said.
Following her presentation, which lasted about 35-minutes, Tolan was ready to field questions from the community, though only one was offered.
A community member in the audience asked that despite her background in athletics, if Tolan would place a greater emphasis on the district’s music, art and theater programs.
“I really am a big proponent of the arts,” Tolan said. “I know Dr. Gray has been a big proponent of it as well. To see the expansion of we had at Taft with our music program was really huge.”
According to Martin, there are currently 26 open school district superintendent positions seeking to hire within the state of Oregon, with about a 70 percent turnover rate during the course of the last three years. In her cover letter expressing interest in the LCSD superintendent position, Tolan said she and her family have been approached previously by other districts with employment opportunities in recent years, but she wants badly to remain in Lincoln County.
“I look forward to the opportunity to lead Lincoln County through its current strategic plan and onto the next one by learning with its well established and strong teams, listening to those here in the work, and learning from state and national connections on what they are doing to support student learning, staff, families and communities,” Tolan wrote.
