LCSD-Tolan-forum_Feb.-3

Majalise Tolan, current Lincoln County School District director of secondary education/alternative education/athletics, speaks to about 30 attendees Monday night in the library at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School during the first of four community forums featuring Tolan. The LCSD Board of Directors last month entered into an initial agreement with Tolan to succeed Karen Gray, five-year LCSD superintendent, who is set to retire at the end of June. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

TOLEDO — At the first of four community forums Monday night, held at the Toledo Jr./Sr. High School library, Lincoln County School District superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan admitted she was fighting a bit of a battle with her nerves.

“I’m super nervous, which is weird because I don’t get nervous,” Tolan said prior to presenting a slideshow outlining her vision for the district’s future to the about 30 attendees, most of whom were school district administrators and staff members. “My dad told me, I was an athlete growing up and he was a coach, right before a district basketball game my freshman year, he said, ‘Are you nervous?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not nervous, we’ve got this.’ He goes, ‘Then I don’t think you want it bad enough.’” She continued, “My heart’s racing (now), and I’m a little bit nervous because I do want this position, and I don’t want to leave Lincoln County.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.