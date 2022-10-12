Tillamook County’s first two cases of avian flu were confirmed recently, bringing Oregon’s total number of cases to 13 this year.
The flu was found in two neighboring flocks, which consisted of around 60 chickens and ducks. The owners did not sell eggs or poultry products. State and federal departments of agriculture humanely euthanized the flocks to prevent the spread of disease.
Cases of avian flu in Oregon this year have also been confirmed in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Lane, Linn and Polk counties.
After an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the Pacific Northwest, the Oregon Department of Agriculture issued guidelines in June, outlining extra precautions in response to several ongoing disease threats to domestic animals.
One of those steps was excluding waterfowl from all fairs and public exhibitions this year, according to Liz Beeles, public affairs specialist for the department. Other species of domestic bird species could participate, after being inspected by a licensed veterinarian.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture advises commercial poultry and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Preventing any contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from the deadly avian flu
Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.
