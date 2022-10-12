Tillamook County’s first two cases of avian flu were confirmed recently, bringing Oregon’s total number of cases to 13 this year.

The flu was found in two neighboring flocks, which consisted of around 60 chickens and ducks. The owners did not sell eggs or poultry products. State and federal departments of agriculture humanely euthanized the flocks to prevent the spread of disease.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.