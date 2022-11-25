A Newport real estate company looking to move its office to Nye Beach was denied a conditional use permit to do so on the basis that it did not need to be in a tourism zone, a decision that was left in place after planning commissioners’ vote on the appeal was split down the middle.

During the regular meeting of the Newport Planning Commission Nov. 14, Realty ONE Group at the Beach’s owner appealed city staff’s denial of a conditional use permit to operate as a real estate office the Nye Beach storefront it purchased last Spring for almost $400,000, arguing staff used too narrow a standard in handing down the denial.

