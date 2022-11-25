A Newport real estate company looking to move its office to Nye Beach was denied a conditional use permit to do so on the basis that it did not need to be in a tourism zone, a decision that was left in place after planning commissioners’ vote on the appeal was split down the middle.
During the regular meeting of the Newport Planning Commission Nov. 14, Realty ONE Group at the Beach’s owner appealed city staff’s denial of a conditional use permit to operate as a real estate office the Nye Beach storefront it purchased last Spring for almost $400,000, arguing staff used too narrow a standard in handing down the denial.
Opening last week’s appeal hearing, Community Development Director Derrick Tokos told the commission his report would be brief and hinged upon one criteria in city code for the grant of a conditional use permit — that its use comply with any special requirements of the underlying zone or overlay zone, in this case, C-2 zoning, with an intended tourist-commercial use.
Tokos provided basic background on the adoption the city’s current zoning standards. Prior to 2011, the city took a “standard industrial classification” approach, seeking to explicitly name any and all uses allowed by right, conditionally permitted or disallowed. In 2011, the city adopted “use category” language that addresses the nature of use, rather than naming individual uses.
Real estate offices fall into the category “personal services,” along with branch banks, laundromats, photography studios and other uses, Tokos said. He said code adopted in 2011 makes such uses conditional in a tourist-commercial zone because the planning commission at the time “recognized we have a finite amount of land” in those areas and “needed to preserve that space for retail uses that are oriented to tourism, because that’s what makes these areas vibrant and attractive.”
Personal service providers can just as easily operate in another commercial zone, Tokos said, and Realty ONE has done so since 2019 in an office on Lee and Southwest Ninth streets. It applied for a conditional use permit to open a new office at 316 NW Coast St., less than a block from the Nye Beach archway.
“Unfortunately, at the staff level we couldn’t find that the standard had been met,” Tokos said. “And it’s because, in no small part, this is a real estate office that has been operating effectively outside of the Nye Beach area, outside of a tourist-commercial area, since 2019.
“While it’s convenient and desirable for them to be in Nye Beach — more foot traffic, things of that nature — there’s not a business need for them to be there. There’s not something there in Nye Beach that is inherent to their business model such that their business model wouldn’t succeed if they’re not in that area, and that’s the tack that we took.”
Tokos said one real estate office in Nye Beach was already there in 2011 and thus grandfathered. The owner of that firm submitted a letter in support of denying Realty ONE’s application.
Staff granted another Nye Beach real estate firm, Seashore Homes Realty, a conditional use permit in 2018. That instance involved a single agent who previously worked out of his home and targeted a niche tourist market, Tokos said.
The community development director said Realty ONE offered to open the office to events and dedicate space to an art gallery, but staff considered those uses “more ancillary” and not inherent to the business model.
Zachary Dablow, attorney for Realty ONE at the Beach owner K&B Investments (which is owned by Ty and Jaimie Hildebrand, of Salem), addressed the commission by video. Dablow said the comparison between the two applicants, Seashore Realty and his client, illustrated the basis of the appeal.
Staff drew a direct connection between Seashore’s services and location in a tourist zone, Dablow said. He said he did not follow the logic that Realty ONE’s offering would be inherently broader and thus incompatible with the zoning.
“There’s nothing that says it solely has to service that,” Dablow said, and his client has demonstrated they intend to target the tourism market. “There’s no differentiation just because there’s more services beyond that,” he said. Dablow added that he noticed in a Google search that Seashore would not be open on Sundays, and his client was aiming to cater specifically to tourists by staying open all weekend.
Ty Hildebrand told the commission Realty ONE holds events at its Lincoln City office similar to what it planned for Nye Beach. The Lee Street location did not have events and sees few walk ins, he said, and agents hope to capture tourist foot traffic with the move closer to the shore.
Carolyn Ackerman, who owns part of the building in which Realty ONE wants to open and sold Hildebrand his portion in March for $380,000, according to county records, spoke in support of the firm’s application. Ackerman owns and operates Petunia’s Place, which occupies three of the four downstairs units in the building. She said she operates the business in part as a fundraiser for homeless and abused animals and discussed teaming up with Hildebrand for events.
Ackerman also said she spoke with the owner of Seashore Homes, and he told her his wife was in poor health, and was unable to take on new clients.
Roland Woodcock, owner and principal broker at Seashore Homes, spoke during the time allotted for opposition testimony, but said he was not really opposed. Acknowledging he had a conflict of interest, he said he simply wanted to correct the record — his office, located almost directly across the street from the proposed Realty ONE location, is open seven days a week, and it is looking to expand staffing. And while his wife went through some health issues, she was now doing well, Woodcock said, and his agency was fully prepared to serve buyers and sellers.
Seashore also created a community space accessed via a garage door that Woodcock can open remotely when no staff are on site, he said.
Woodcock said he saw foot traffic to his office greatly dissipate since 2018 as potential buyers went to the internet to find listings and contact agents for properties of interest.
“They don’t just drop in to a real estate office,” Woodock said, adding he believed any other realtor would make the same observation.
In deliberations, commissioners were divided — Commissioner Braulio Escobar said he saw no compelling evidence to overturn staff’s decision, while Commissioner Bob Berman said the “concept of fairness,” given that another real estate firm’s application was approved, inclined him in favor of undoing the denial. On Berman’s eventual motion to overturn staff’s decision, with the extra condition that Realty ONE hold at least 12 public events per year, commissioners voted three for and three against, leaving the permit denial in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.