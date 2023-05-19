Lincoln-City-beach-fire

Around three acres of driftwood and grass were burned along the beach Saturday, May 13, just south of the Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City. This photo was posted on the Lincoln City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to a report of a beach fire just south of the Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City.

Cody Heidt, fire marshal and public information officer with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, said 20 firefighters were on the scene, which included engines and personnel from Depoe Bay Fire and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

