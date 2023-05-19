Around three acres of driftwood and grass were burned along the beach Saturday, May 13, just south of the Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City. This photo was posted on the Lincoln City Police Department’s Facebook page.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to a report of a beach fire just south of the Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City.
Cody Heidt, fire marshal and public information officer with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, said 20 firefighters were on the scene, which included engines and personnel from Depoe Bay Fire and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Around three acres of driftwood and grass were burned along the beach. When asked if the fire posed any danger to nearby structures, Heidt said, “Obviously there was threat just because of any winds and temperatures that were there, but our crews did great in getting their defensive lines in place to protect any structures and keep it down low off the bluff there.”
Officers with the Lincoln City Police Department also responded to the scene, and it was determined that three young people were involved in starting the fire.
“Three juveniles were arrested and cited and released to their parents, and their charge was reckless burning,” Lincoln City Police Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. “I don’t know the specifics on what they were doing, but whatever it was, it got away from them.”
No injuries were reported, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation.
The last of the fire crews cleared the scene at 8:20 p.m., Heidt reported.
