This is a brief look back — from the archives of the News-Times and its predecessor, the Lincoln County Leader — at what was making the news during this week in history.
25 years ago (1998)
Community meeting at Eddyville centers on discussion of school’s future
A standing-room-only crowd of about 100 parents and other community members gathered at Eddyville School Monday evening to discuss a number of concerns regarding the school’s future. Concerns were raised over programs being cut and fears the school would be closed.
Foundation staffers scout Iceland coast for new home for Keiko
Two staff members from the Free Willy Keiko Foundation are in Iceland, doing field research in the event that the country agrees to allow Keiko to move from the Oregon Coast Aquarium to a bay pen there. That is the area where the whale was captured when he was about 2 years old.
Three teens in custody in school bus shooting
Three teens were arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged shooting of a Lincoln County School District bus as it was traveling on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay. None of the six children on board the bus at the time, or the driver, were injured. Two windows on the bus were broken, the sheriff’s office said. (Follow-up story the next week said rocks, not gunshots, were what likely hit the school bus.)
Toledo looks at moving police station
Toledo Mayor Sharon Branstiter Thursday raised the idea of creating a committee to help decide the future location of Toledo‘s police station. The city’s current public safety building is cracking and uplifting from reported ground movement.
50 years ago (1973)
Payless center advances
The Newport Planning Commission by a 6-2 vote has recommended approval of a zone change, which would allow establishment of a Payless shopping center in the north part of town.
Newport 17th Loyalty Day this weekend
Newport‘s 17th annual Loyalty Day Seafare begins today (Thursday), with the arrival of the Navy destroyer USS Wiltsie and the Coast Guard cutter Yocona signaling the traditional opening of the four-day festival. Oregon’s recently returned prisoners of war from North Vietnam will be the grand marshals for the festival parade, which will begin Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Reports say 46 water systems have ‘hazards’
An updated report from the state health division on the status of Lincoln County water systems says that potential health hazards exist in 46 of the county’s 60 systems.
‘Pop’ recovered
Nearly three cases of soda pop taken from Lincoln Bottling Company, Newport, were recovered by Newport police April 26 in the woods near the plant. Later that day, about $20 worth of nickels and two rings of keys were reported missing from the plant.
75 years ago (1948)
Proposed hospital for Lincoln County
Newport‘s campaign for the new hospital went into high gear this week with the selection of E.A. White as chairman of the fundraising committee. The hospital will cost $150,000 and will be equipped with modern facilities containing surgical and x-ray laboratories, individual units for maternity cases, private rooms, semi private rooms of two beds, a well equipped children’s ward, as well as many other modern features.
South Beach seeks post office again
Residents of South Beach, whose post office was combined with Newport a few months ago, are petitioning to have their office reopened. To date, 114 residents have signed the petition.
Train strikes auto at Eddyville Monday
An automobile driven by Jean Maugh was demolished Monday afternoon around 2 o’clock when it was struck by a Southern Pacific freight train near Eddyville. The state police reported the motorist was nearly across the intersection when the engine struck the rear end of the vehicle.
Record crowds expected to attend crab festival; cottages and courts full
Western Oregon was headed for Newport’s Crab Festival this weekend as thousands of families planned to spend the weekend at the first of the major 1948 community holidays.
100 years ago (1923)
Sheriff Horsfall lands bootlegger at Newport
Another bootlegger has fallen victim to the law in Lincoln County. Sheriff Horsfall has three quarts of perfectly good hooch and several little regular old-time whiskey glasses locked in his safe at the courthouse, the result of a raid on the Greenfront confectionery store at Newport last Monday night.
Window smashed by rock from boy’s slingshot
A special agent for the Southern Pacific Company is here this week, attempting to detect the culprit who threw a rock through a window of an outgoing train last Thursday noon, a passenger barely escaping the flying glass. It is thought the rock came from a slingshot.
Pacific Spruce Co. donates lumber for baseball park
Manager Lytle of the local baseball club has been informed by F.W. Stevens, manager of the Pacific, Spruce Mill here, that his company will donate the entire amount of lumber necessary to fence the fairgrounds and build a grandstand for the accommodation of fans. It is estimated that this will require approximately 27,000 feet of lumber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.