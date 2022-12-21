Retired U.S. Marines Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer began their 3,365-mile journey across America on June 6 on the longest highway in the country, U.S. Highway 20. LeHew and Kinzer started in Boston at the USS Constitution, in remembrance of all those who served and protected the nation. Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Raymond Shinohara joined the duo on Aug. 18 in Elgin, Illinois.

The trio arrived in Newport on Saturday, Dec. 17, where they were greeted by coastal locals and Oregonians from across the state. A welcome reception for the three Marines’ final approach was held at the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park as they approached the finish line at 1:30 p.m. The Patriot Guard of Coos Bay stood with American flags lining the walkway. Veterans and patriots alike greeted and thanked the three for the extreme lengths that they have gone to raise awareness for the missing in action service members.

