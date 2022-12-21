Retired U.S. Marines Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer began their 3,365-mile journey across America on June 6 on the longest highway in the country, U.S. Highway 20. LeHew and Kinzer started in Boston at the USS Constitution, in remembrance of all those who served and protected the nation. Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Raymond Shinohara joined the duo on Aug. 18 in Elgin, Illinois.
The trio arrived in Newport on Saturday, Dec. 17, where they were greeted by coastal locals and Oregonians from across the state. A welcome reception for the three Marines’ final approach was held at the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park as they approached the finish line at 1:30 p.m. The Patriot Guard of Coos Bay stood with American flags lining the walkway. Veterans and patriots alike greeted and thanked the three for the extreme lengths that they have gone to raise awareness for the missing in action service members.
Locals were joined by the trio for a spaghetti dinner hosted by the American Legion on Sunday evening, with all proceeds donated to the fundraiser HistoryFlight.com.
HistoryFlight’s mission is researching, recovering and repatriating America’s service members back to U.S. As the three were just outside of Philomath headed on the last leg of the journey toward Newport, Shinohara said, “We’re all former Marines that served together in Hawaii, and we’re walking across the country to raise awareness to the recovery of the country’s missing in action … It’s been an amazing experience to see the country, to see America, to meet the people, to share stories, but really to do this to raise awareness that there’s still missing in action in other countries that we haven’t recovered yet.”
The trans-American expedition symbolizes the journey that all service people hope to make back home. However, since World War II, more than 81,000 U.S. service members are still missing. The journey from Boston to Newport also highlighted the longest wars in American history, including the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars. “We’re really ramping up our search and recover operations and putting our international teams back out, so this was the perfect window between June and now. Between Boston, Massachusetts and Newport, Oregon,” Kinzer said.
After more than six months, 12 states, and 3,365 miles, the veterans completed their long road walk just in time to reunite with their families for Christmas.
