The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County will host a candidate forum on Oct. 20, featuring the candidates for the House District 10, Lincoln County Clerk, Treasurer and the Board of Commissioners, Position 1. The forum will be held at the Central County Campus of the Oregon Coast Community College, located at 400 SE College Way in Newport’s South Beach district, in the Community Room. The public is invited to attend, beginning with a “meet and greet” at 6:30 p.m.
In the Nov. 8 General Election, incumbent Rep. David Gomberg will face Celeste McEntee for the HD 10 seat. The two contenders in the run-off race for County Commissioner, Position 1, are Carter McEntee and Casey Miller. Amy Southwell is running unopposed for county clerk, and incumbent treasurer, Jayne Welch is running unopposed. Both individuals will be introduced and provide attendees with a summary of their job descriptions.
After introductions, the candidates for the contested races will respond to a set of questions prepared by league committees and moderated by Jean Cowan, of the Lincoln County League of Women Voters. As time allows, questions may also be solicited from the audience in attendance.
The meeting will be recorded for those who cannot attend live. A link to the recorded session will be available on the league website after the forum at: https://www.lwvlincolncounty.org
It will also be aired by local radio stations, including KYAQ 91.7 FM https://www.kyaq.org and other public outlets.
