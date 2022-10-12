The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County will host a candidate forum on Oct. 20, featuring the candidates for the House District 10, Lincoln County Clerk, Treasurer and the Board of Commissioners, Position 1. The forum will be held at the Central County Campus of the Oregon Coast Community College, located at 400 SE College Way in Newport’s South Beach district, in the Community Room. The public is invited to attend, beginning with a “meet and greet” at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, the event will be streamed live via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. To view the forum live, go online between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Oct.20 at https://oregoncoast.zoom.us/j/92098838247 or https://bit.ly/LWVLincoln

