A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested an 18-year-old Waldport man Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree rape, according records filed the following day in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
The accused, Devan Lee LeGrand, appeared yesterday in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport before Pro-Tem Judge Joseph Allison in circuit court, where he was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree rape. LeGrand waived formal reading of the charges during his arraignment hearing.
According to a sheriff’s office brief summary of probable cause — due to the nature of the crimes alleged, an LCSD detective’s affidavit of probable cause is unavailable for public view — at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy reviewed the detective’s affidavit and surmised there was probable cause to arrest LeGrand on a single count of first-degree rape.
The probable cause summary reports the deputy contacted LeGrand at his residence at about 9:45 a.m. that morning, placed him under arrest, and transported LeGrand to Lincoln County Jail, where he was lodged without incident.
LeGrand is accused of having sexual intercourse on or about Jan. 1 with someone “incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation and physical helplessness.” The third-degree rape charge indicates the alleged victim is under 16 years old.
LeGrand remained held as of Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, in Lincoln County Jail on $250,000 security bond. He’s next scheduled to appear at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.
Should he post bond, LeGrand is forbidden to consume alcohol or have unsupervised contact with minors.
