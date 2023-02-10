A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested an 18-year-old Waldport man last Wednesday, Feb. 1, on suspicion of first-degree rape, according records filed the following day in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
The accused, Devan Lee LeGrand, appeared Thursday, Feb. 2, in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport before Pro-Tem Judge Joseph Allison in Lincoln County Circuit Court. LeGrand faces charges of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree rape. LeGrand waived formal reading of the charges during his arraignment hearing.
LeGrand did not enter a plea to the charges during his court appearance, according to court records, and attorney John Mason was appointed as LeGrand’s public defender.
Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, an LCSD detective’s affidavit of probable cause is unavailable for public view. However, according to a sheriff’s office brief summary of probable cause, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 1, a deputy reviewed the detective’s affidavit and surmised there was probable cause to arrest LeGrand on a single count of first-degree rape.
The probable cause summary reports the deputy contacted LeGrand at his residence at about 9:45 a.m. that morning, placed him under arrest, and transported LeGrand to the Jail, where he was lodged without incident.
LeGrand is accused of having sexual intercourse on or about Jan. 1 with someone “incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation and physical helplessness.” The third-degree rape charge indicates the alleged victim is under 16 years old.
LeGrand remained in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on $250,000 security bond. He was next scheduled to appear at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.
Should he post bond, LeGrand is forbidden to consume alcohol or have unsupervised contact with minors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.