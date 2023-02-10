A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested an 18-year-old Waldport man last Wednesday, Feb. 1, on suspicion of first-degree rape, according records filed the following day in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

The accused, Devan Lee LeGrand, appeared Thursday, Feb. 2, in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport before Pro-Tem Judge Joseph Allison in Lincoln County Circuit Court. LeGrand faces charges of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree rape. LeGrand waived formal reading of the charges during his arraignment hearing.

