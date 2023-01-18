Police say a man threatened employees with a knife to steal wine from a grocery store in Newport.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 9, Newport police responded to the Safeway the afternoon of Jan. 6 on a report of menacing. An employee told an officer over the phone a male subject threatened him, showed him a knife then left the store northbound.
At the store, an employee told police he confronted a man trespassed from the store the previous day who was there eating a donut he’d just stolen. The employee said the man also picked up two bottles of wine while walking around the store.
According to the affidavit, when the employee confronted the man, the suspect became upset and threw the donut, an energy drink and other items on the floor.
The employee said the man showed him a 7- to 8-inch knife with a blue handle hidden in his sleeve. The man reportedly told him something similar to, “If you don’t get out of my land tonight I’ll kill you” and left the store, the affidavit reads.
The officer saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the parking lot of a hotel north of the grocery store. The man was identified as Brett Walker, 35, and the officer saw the outline of a knife in his sleeve, according to the affidavit.
Walker said he was “trying to get a bottle back since the store had refused to give him his money back,” the officer wrote in his affidavit.
The officer told Walker not to retrieve the knife and that he would be handcuffed. Walker allegedly stated multiple times that the officer would have to shoot him and grabbed at the knife. At one point, the officer drew his firearm and held it low as he got close enough to Walker to put him in handcuffs.
Walker’s knife matched the description from the store employee, according to the affidavit. He denied pulling it on employees or stealing the wine, telling police that employees might have seen the weapon in his sleeve as he moved around. Walker was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
He was arraigned Jan. 9 on the Class B felony charge of second-degree robbery, Class C felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, and second-degree criminal trespass.
Judge Sheryl Bachart set Walker’s bond at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Jan. 17.
