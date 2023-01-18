Police say a man threatened employees with a knife to steal wine from a grocery store in Newport.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 9, Newport police responded to the Safeway the afternoon of Jan. 6 on a report of menacing. An employee told an officer over the phone a male subject threatened him, showed him a knife then left the store northbound.

