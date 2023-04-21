A 41-year-old Newport man with no permanent residence remained in custody Wednesday morning of Lincoln County Jail in Newport on $1 million bail following his indictment by a grand jury on three felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged home break-in last Thursday in Newport.

Casey Glenn Elkins is accused of breaking into a Southwest Hurbert Street residence, threatening both a 13-year-old girl and her mother before leaving after several hours. According a Newport Police Department affidavit of probable cause, Elkins, an acquaintance of the adult habitant, was inside the residence at about 3 p.m. when the youth occupant arrived home from school.

