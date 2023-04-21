A 41-year-old Newport man with no permanent residence remained in custody Wednesday morning of Lincoln County Jail in Newport on $1 million bail following his indictment by a grand jury on three felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged home break-in last Thursday in Newport.
Casey Glenn Elkins is accused of breaking into a Southwest Hurbert Street residence, threatening both a 13-year-old girl and her mother before leaving after several hours. According a Newport Police Department affidavit of probable cause, Elkins, an acquaintance of the adult habitant, was inside the residence at about 3 p.m. when the youth occupant arrived home from school.
Police say Elkins told the girl to “shut up,” led her to her bedroom, tied her hands together with an electrical cord, and stuffed a sock in her mouth. When the girl realized she could wriggle her hands free, she removed the sock from her mouth, asked Elkins what he wanted and was told her mother owned Elkins money. The two reportedly spoke for about two hours before the girl’s mother arrived at the residence.
The girl then reportedly followed Elkins’ instructions to take a shower, and when finished, Elkins was no longer at the residence.
The girl’s mother reportedly told police she knows Elkins well, and easily identified him though he was wearing a black ski mask when she arrived home.
While the girl was in the shower, her mother said she and Elkins talked. Police say he told the woman he was upset because the woman refused his request for a ride the day before. She added that Elkins blamed the woman for his relapse on drugs, and told her he wanted to kill himself in front of her.
According to police, Elkins then reportedly “pulled out a loaded syringe with what appeared to be meth(amphetamine), and removed the cap.” The woman, two years clean, feared she would be forcefully injected with meth after working diligently to retain custody of her daughter. Elkins reportedly threatened the woman by telling her he “planned to shoot her up so she can lose everything she has worked for.”
Elkins said that because of his conversation with the woman and girl, he decided not to harm them and left the premises. The alleged victims then went to the Newport Police Department to report the incident.
The next morning, Elkins turned himself into authorities on unrelated charges. In jail, he was interviewed by an officer, and denied tying the girl’s hands together or threatening the mother with a loaded syringe.
During an initial appearance last Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport before Pro-Tem Judge Joseph Allison, Elkins bail was set at $1 million, and John Mason was assigned as Elkins court-appointed attorney.
On Tuesday, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Elkins on the following charges: first-degree burglary, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment and third-degree theft. Elkins is scheduled to return to court at 1:15 p.m. Monday, April 24, for an arraignment-indictment hearing.
Elkins’ criminal history in Oregon is lengthy, and includes five separate arrests between February and July 2021, which included three individual heroin possession charges, and an attempt to commit a Class A felony — delivery of heroin.
