A police officer investigates a crash in Lincoln City on May 2 after the driver of this white pickup crashed while trying to elude police. The suspect was ultimately arrested on a number of charges.

Officers from the Lincoln City Police Department arrested 43-year-old Manuel Campos, of Corvallis, at around 4:30 p.m. on May 2 after he crashed his vehicle while attempting to elude police. 

At about 4:15 p.m., the police department began receiving 911 calls reporting someone shooting a firearm in the wooded area behind the Ridge Apartments and Taft High School. As police officers arrived in the area, they received information that a man had come out of the woods and had just left in a white Ford pickup truck.

