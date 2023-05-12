Officers from the Lincoln City Police Department arrested 43-year-old Manuel Campos, of Corvallis, at around 4:30 p.m. on May 2 after he crashed his vehicle while attempting to elude police.
At about 4:15 p.m., the police department began receiving 911 calls reporting someone shooting a firearm in the wooded area behind the Ridge Apartments and Taft High School. As police officers arrived in the area, they received information that a man had come out of the woods and had just left in a white Ford pickup truck.
A responding officer located the pickup leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Southeast 48th Street and High School Drive. The driver of the pickup initially pulled over, but after the officer exited his patrol car, the suspect sped off east on Southeast 48th Street. The officer took off in pursuit as the pickup continued east on Schooner Creek Road at a high rate of speed.
A short time after the pursuit began, the pickup crashed and rolled over in the 1000 block of Schooner Creek Road. Additional police officers arrived to assist. The driver, alone in the pickup, crawled out of the cab and was taken into custody.
Personnel from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance arrived and began medical treatment of the driver, who was complaining his back hurt, but who had no other obvious injuries. During the subsequent investigation, a loaded handgun was located in the cab of the pickup as well as ammunition and a number spent cartridge casings. In addition, a number of empty beer cans were found scattered around the overturned pickup, according to the police department. Personnel from Pacific Power and Spectrum Communications also responded due to a utility pole being broken after being struck by the pickup during the crash.
Pacific West Ambulance transported the driver to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, the man was transported to the Lincoln County Jail in Newport, where fingerprints were used to positively identify him as Manuel Campos — he originally gave police officers a false name.
Campos was lodged at the jail on charges driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony attempt to elude, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct. The investigation is open, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.