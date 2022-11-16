A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter plucked an injured man from Yaquina Bay’s south jetty Sunday after a wave crashed him up onto the rocks.
Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy said his department was dispatched to the scene at 1 p.m. on a report from a bystander that an injured person was calling for help from the south jetty. Newport Fire responded to the scene along with Pacific West Ambulance.
Murphy said a Coast Guard 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Yaquina Bay was on the scene when fire and medical personnel arrived. They found an injured man about halfway up the north side of the south jetty, Murphy said, and determined that a helicopter would be the best means of rescue due to the difficulty in traversing the jetty rocks with a stretcher in tow. Waves can also crash across the jetty even during relatively calm seas.
Coast Guard Sector North Bend dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Newport. The crew retrieved the patient from the perilous boulders and flew him to an impromptu landing zone in a wide spot of the Jetty Road, where firefighters transported him to a waiting ambulance that drove him across the bridge to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Murphy said the man was then flown via Life Flight to a trauma center out of county.
Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade, commander of Station Yaquina Bay, said the motor lifeboat was already underway to ensure a boat’s safe entry into the harbor, given substantial groundswells due to a long wave interval period of about 20 seconds, conditions that are also likely to attract surfers. Though the lifeboat crew could not access the injured man for a rescue, it was able to pass first-aid supplies to shore and assist on-land medical personnel with preparing the patient to be lifted.
Slade said the station received a call about an hour after the rescue for a surfer potentially in distress at Agate Beach. That person, who was in the water using the “buddy system,” eventually self-rescued.
