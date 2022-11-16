A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter plucked an injured man from Yaquina Bay’s south jetty Sunday after a wave crashed him up onto the rocks.

Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy said his department was dispatched to the scene at 1 p.m. on a report from a bystander that an injured person was calling for help from the south jetty. Newport Fire responded to the scene along with Pacific West Ambulance.

