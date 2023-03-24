Sunflower_sea_star

The National Marine Fisheries Service proposed last week to protect sunflower sea stars as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Responding to a petition by the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Marine Fisheries Service proposed last week to protect sunflower sea stars as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“Protection under the Endangered Species Act will be so important for reviving these incredible sea stars,” said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Disease fueled by climate change has devastated this gorgeous species, and these safeguards will help tackle threats to their survival and promote the health of the kelp forests they live in.”

