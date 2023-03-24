Responding to a petition by the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Marine Fisheries Service proposed last week to protect sunflower sea stars as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
“Protection under the Endangered Species Act will be so important for reviving these incredible sea stars,” said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Disease fueled by climate change has devastated this gorgeous species, and these safeguards will help tackle threats to their survival and promote the health of the kelp forests they live in.”
Since 2013, 90 percent of the Pacific population of these sea stars has been lost to the wasting disease. Researchers say the disease outbreak is being driven by climate change, with warmer oceans making the effects more severe and deadly.
Sunflower sea stars, which have up to 24 arms, can be a meter wide, and come in a variety of bright colors. They live along shorelines from Southern California to southern Alaska and are voracious predators, whose consumption of sea urchins helps prevent the overgrazing of kelp forests, maintaining coastal ecosystems.
The sea star wasting disease outbreak is considered one of the largest marine epidemics, causing massive sea star mortality along the West Coast.
The National Marine Fisheries Service is requesting public comments on the listing for the next 60 days and will finalize the listing in a year. A listing is intended to help reduce threats from water pollution, dredging, shoreline armoring and other coastal development projects that could push the species toward extinction.
