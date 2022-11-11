Police say an alleged thief who stole a trail camera near Moolack Beach sent pictures of himself, his home and his GPS coordinates to the camera’s owner when he turned the device on more than a month after taking it.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Nov. 7, the owner of a trail cam located on Northeast 89th Court reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office he stopped receiving location and photographic transmissions from his camera on Sept. 22, then on Nov. 1, someone turned it back on.
The device sent pictures and its current GPS coordinates to the owner, which he shared with the deputy. The deputy recognized 64-year-old Philip D. Rushin and his girlfriend in the photographs from prior contacts, he wrote in the affidavit, adding that he was also able to match photos of the interior of Rushin’s house with footage from another deputy’s body-worn camera recorded in March.
The deputy applied for and received a search warrant for the Seal Rock residence on Nov. 4. The search allegedly yielded the trail camera, a muzzle-loading rifle propped up on the sofa and approximately 12 grams of suspected methamphetamines on a desk in the bedroom. Rushin was convicted in 2013 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a felony charge at the time, and is prohibited from owning a gun.
According to the affidavit, Rushin was located in a parked vehicle near the residence and detained. He reportedly said he purchased the trail cam for $50 and “the subject he purchased it from told him it was new, however it did not have any documentation or packaging.”
Asked about the rifle and drugs, Rushin said they were his and that he thought he was allowed to have the gun because it was a muzzle-loader, the affidavit reads, and he said he thought possession of methamphetamine was now legal in the state. Oregon law classifies black powder guns as firearms, though federal code does not always, and 2020’s Measure 110 kept possession of two grams or more of the drug a Class A misdemeanor, and doing so with a prior felony a Class C felony.
Rushin was booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and second-degree theft. He was arraigned Monday before Judge Sheryl Bachart, who granted him release from custody on conditions that he not contact the alleged victim; possess firearms or alcohol or controlled substances; or enter liquor stores taverns or cannabis dispensaries.
Rushin has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him. Bachart appointed Newport attorney Bruce McCrum to represent him. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5 for an early resolution conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.