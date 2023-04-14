A Depoe Bay woman was arrested March 31 after police say she stole a Jeep from a Newport convenience store.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court April 3, a Newport police officer was dispatched shortly after midnight on a report of a Jeep Compass stolen from the Circle K at the corner of Highways 101 and 20. While en route, the officer recognized the Jeep belonging to a Circle K nightshift worker near Northeast 36th Street.
The officer pulled the Jeep over at Northwest 44th Street. According to the affidavit, once stopped, the woman driving the Jeep jumped out and immediately “stated that she believed the vehicle was hers.” She was patted down by a female officer and identified as 40-year-old Heidi Mason.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that Mason was unable to provide logical answers to questions, telling police she stole the vehicle at the instruction of her “case worker” Amanda. She also said she was president and married to Elon Musk, the affidavit reads.
While one officer interviewed Mason, the other went to the Circle K to view security footage, which reportedly showed Mason entering the vehicle and driving away. The Jeep had been left unlocked, and police determined Mason was most likely able to start it using the push-to-start button because the owner was in close proximity with the fob.
Mason was arrested at about 1 a.m. and booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both Class C felonies, as well as Class A misdemeanor unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was granted release on the condition that she have no contact with the alleged victim and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on April 17.
