A man was arrested at transitional housing in Newport after stolen Airpods repeatedly “pinged” at that location.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 13, two people reported their vehicle being broken into and several items being stolen while it was parked in the 500 block of Northwest High Street Jan. 6-7.
Among the stolen items were two pairs of Airpods, valued at about $500 total, which could be geolocated remotely. The victims told a Newport police officer upon being interviewed Jan. 12 that they for days watched their wireless earbuds pinging from the Lincoln County Courthouse at 225 W Olive St. to 201 NW Third St., a few blocks away. That address is the location of Lincoln County Community Justice Transitional and Programming Services, known as the TAPS house.
Newport police asked parole-probation officers to assist with a search for the missing headphones.
The victims remotely sounded their headphones, and they were located on the second floor of the residence in the possession of Carlos Lara, 30, according to the affidavit.
Lara was residing in the TAPS house due to violating his probation after a 2022 conviction for second-degree burglary. He was originally sentenced to jail time and three years of probation for stealing an envelope containing cash sales and employee tips from Nana’s Irish Kitchen and Pub in Nye Beach. His probation was revoked last October, and he served additional jail time before being released to residential drug treatment and, subsequently, the TAPS house.
According to the affidavit, Lara said he did not steal the Airpods but rather traded with “a guy named Josh with grimy hands” for half a gram of methamphetamine.
Lara said he did not know Josh’s last name or remember what day or time the trade was made. He said Josh approached him at the Newport Skate Park, and he initially offered to buy the earbuds for $25, but Josh wanted meth instead.
Police arrested Lara and booked him into Lincoln County Jail. He was arraigned Jan. 13 on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and second-degree theft.
Pro — tem Judge Joseph Allison set Lara’s bond at $10,000 but ordered him detained without bail for allegedly violating his probation. He was scheduled for a specialty court arraignment on Jan. 17 before Judge Sheryl Bachart and a probable cause hearing in the first-degree theft case on Jan. 20.
