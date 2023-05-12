Some information was posted without context on the Newport mayor’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 10, and I feel compelled to respond.
Mayor Dean Sawyer posted a link on his personal Facebook page to an ad on Loopnet.com regarding the News-Times property and simply wrote “building for lease.” The post comments were things like “where are they going,” or “are they going out of business?”
That post caused a lot of confusion, and, quite frankly, is harmful to our business. The News-Times staff is left to deal with the aftermath of the confusion from subscribers and advertisers.
News Media Corporation, the parent company of the News-Times, recently (March 2023) sold real estate in three different states. Included in that sale was the News-Times building at 831 NE Avery St. We also own newspapers in both Florence and Cottage Grove.
We sold the building in Cottage Grove more than two years ago and just signed another three-year lease last fall.
Upon completion of the Newport sale in March, we signed a seven-year lease to stay in our current building. Yep, seven years. We’re not going anywhere.
The current building in Newport is more space than we need. The same can be said of the buildings we sold in Illinois and Arizona in March. Bell Cornerstone, the new owner, is running ads in those markets, as well. We are looking for potential tenant(s) to share space. Any additional tenant(s) allow us to offset a portion of our rent cost.
Again, we are not going anywhere. The News-Times is a tremendous newspaper. That’s a credit to the wonderful staff at the newspaper right now, and the many talented people who have been employed there over the years.
Keep supporting us. We can’t do it without the support of the great residents and businesses of Newport and the surrounding communities. This area needs a strong newspaper and we need you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.