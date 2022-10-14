Gov. Kate Brown announced Oct. 3 she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Thomas Balmer, effective Dec. 31. The appointee will begin service immediately thereafter.
Last year there were vacancies on the Oregon Supreme Court and Oregon Court of Appeals, for which candidates were interviewed and vetted by the governor’s office and the Oregon State Bar in a combined appellate judicial appointment process. Applicants who already submitted interest forms as part of last year’s appointment process will be considered for Balmer’s position and need not apply again. A list of previous applicants can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ms8tduez and the Oregon State Bar’s recommendations from that applicant pool can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3jx82dpv
Interested applicants who did not apply during last year’s combined appellate judicial appointment process and who would like to be considered for Balmer’s position should address their completed application forms to the General Counsel for the Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
ORS 2.020 provides that a judge of the Supreme Court must be a citizen of the United States, have resided in Oregon for at least three years before their appointment, and must have been admitted to practice in Oregon before standing for election.
