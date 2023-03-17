Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society board members and tribal councilors ceremoniously break ground March 11 near the future site of a tribal history museum and cultural center to be named Ghii De-Nee Dvn, A Place for the People on Government Hill Road in Siletz. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Teresa Simmons, Siletz Tribal Heritage and Arts Society vice chair, left, and STAHS board member Selina Rilatos share a smile and a laugh March 11 during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the future Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians’ history and cultural center.
Ronald Butler Jr., Professional Pow Wow Association singer, leads a group of Siletz youths in song to begin a ceremonial groundbreaking March 11 at the future site of the tribe’s history and cultural center, a dream more than 45 years in the making.
SILETZ — Sometimes, dreams really do become reality, even if they’re more than 45 years in the making.
Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, and in particular, the Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society (STAHS) proved just that last Saturday during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a longtime dream of the Siletz community — the Siletz history museum and cultural center to be named Ghii De-Nee Dvn (A Place for the People).
Prior to the ceremony on Government Hill, during an informal gathering at the STAHS boutique on Main Street, Gloria Ingle, STAHS chair, told News-Times staff breaking ground on the museum and cultural center has been the Siletz’s wish as far back as 1977, when the Siletz Restoration Act passed the U.S. Congress, reinstating the federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz.
“I think since restoration it’s one of the top priorities for the folks of the tribe, not just the tribal administration or council, but the people,” Ingle said. “They kept saying, ‘we want a place for the people.’ So, we ended up naming it ‘A Place for the People.’”
During the ceremony, attended by dignitaries that included members of the Siletz Tribal Council, state Sen. Dick Anderson, First-year Lincoln County Commissioner Casey Miller and Lincoln City City Councilor Riley Hoagland, STAHS Capital Campaign Director Stephen Reichard detailed how the COVID-19 pandemic stopped fundraising efforts almost as soon as they began.
“One month into the campaign, the pandemic hit and things kind of crawled to a halt,” Reichard said during the ceremony. “In September (2020), we, that is the board of directors with my support, we suspended the campaign. But then three months later, the vaccine came out and things started looking a little brighter, so in January of 2021 we sort of restarted the campaign. And after raising only $125,000 in 2020, we raised nearly $2 million in 2021. It was just extraordinary.”
Reichard said a handful of “thank yous” to the museum and cultural center’s fundraising volunteers, and several organizations that supported the campaign, including the Spirit Mountain Community Foundation of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, The Collins Foundation, Meyer Memorial Trust, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota, The Roundhouse Foundation, and the Oregon Community Foundation, steward of the Dave Hatch Endowment Fund. He also said the day would not have been possible without the help of Sen. Anderson and state Rep. David Gomberg.
“I also don’t want to forget Sen. Dick Anderson, Rep. Dave Gomberg,” Reichard said. “You two have been stalwart friends of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians since forever. STAHS will never forget you. You made possible that $750,000 appropriation from the state legislature that galvanized the campaign and really made the whole thing a success.”
Ingle, who emceed the groundbreaking ceremony, was delighted to see a strong handful Siletz youths in attendance, and said that raising money for a center that details the tribe’s history, customs and cultural significance helps tribal elders teach the value of charitable giving.
“One of the things I really like is we usually have some kids involved in it, so they see philanthropy and how it affects others, maybe even paying it forward,” Ingle said prior to the groundbreaking ceremony. “They hear a lot of things, but sometimes they don’t have it modeled. Here, they can see philanthropy in action.”
Miller, elected during the November election to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, said the future cultural center and museum will shine a light on the impact the Siletz have on both Lincoln County’s past and its future.
“I’m super excited to support the future of this museum and I think this will help tell the story, and it’s a story that needs to be told,” Miller said. “I don’t think everyone recognizes the story of our area’s indigenous communities, especially our tribe. If this facilitates that dialogue, if this helps us understand how indigenous communities fit into the modern narrative, I’m here to support it.”
