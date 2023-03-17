SILETZ — Sometimes, dreams really do become reality, even if they’re more than 45 years in the making.

Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, and in particular, the Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society (STAHS) proved just that last Saturday during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a longtime dream of the Siletz community — the Siletz history museum and cultural center to be named Ghii De-Nee Dvn (A Place for the People).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.