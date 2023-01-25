A South Beach resident was arrested last week for at least the fourth time for violating a stalking order, all involving the same protected party.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 20, a woman contacted police the day prior and reported that her mother received several Facebook messages from Lonnie Grover, 43, who is prohibited by court order from having any form of contact with her or her immediate family.
The woman provided screenshots of the messages to a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who described them in the affidavit. In the messages, Grover refers to the woman’s mother as “mom,” tells her not to go to the cops and states “I really am Jesus.” The deputy notes he knows from prior interactions with Grover that he refers to himself as Jesus.
In a separate message, he allegedly wrote, “for the last time mom please tell (your daughter) not to go to the cops and I’m proud that you probably won’t go to the cops and that you still love me I just miss you so very much.”
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that he reviewed the conditions of Grover’s probation and found that he was prohibited not just from having contact with the woman but from accessing the internet at all.
Grover pleaded guilty in March 2021 to violating an order protecting the same woman and was sentenced to 35 months in prison. The deputy went to the Lincoln County parole and probation residence in Newport, where Grover lived while on post-release supervision, to interview him.
According to the affidavit, Grover admitted to sending the message but “claimed they were covered under his right to free speech.” He allegedly admitted he knew he was not supposed to communicate with the woman or her mother, but said since they did not respond, he believed he had not actually communicated with them.
The deputy arrested Grover on two charges of violating a protective order and two counts of tampering with a witness for telling the woman not to go to the police. The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office filed a single Class C felony charge of violating a stalking protective order, on which he was arraigned Jan. 20.
Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart set Grover’s bail at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause preliminary hearing for Jan. 27.
Grover also has previous misdemeanor convictions for the same charge in cases involving the same woman.
