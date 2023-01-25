A South Beach resident was arrested last week for at least the fourth time for violating a stalking order, all involving the same protected party.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 20, a woman contacted police the day prior and reported that her mother received several Facebook messages from Lonnie Grover, 43, who is prohibited by court order from having any form of contact with her or her immediate family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.