For the first time, Alaska closed snow crab harvest in the Bering Sea, and for a second year in a row canceled red king crab season. The move is not expected to have much impact locally.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game made the call to close king crab season in Bristol Bay last year for the first time since 1994 following five years of steep population decline for the fishery that has traditionally grossed nine figures. The total allowable catch shrank substantially during the previous decade, from 20 million pounds in 2009 to 6.6 million in 2018.
Alaska officials announced Monday the cancellation of all opilio snow, red king and blue king seasons for 2022-23 after trawl surveys by the National Marine Fisheries Service revealed their populations are below the threshold for opening harvest. The move impacts about 60 vessels and their crews from Alaska, Oregon and Washington state.
Trade organization Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers said canceling the seasons will result in half a billion dollars in losses and cause third-generation fishing operations to go out of business.
Taunette Dixon, commercial fisher and president of Newport Fishermen’s Wives, said she doesn’t think the move will have much impact here — she only knows of one boat that will have to tie up. Newport’s distant water fleet participates more often in other Alaska fisheries.
