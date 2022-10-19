For the first time, Alaska closed snow crab harvest in the Bering Sea, and for a second year in a row canceled red king crab season. The move is not expected to have much impact locally.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game made the call to close king crab season in Bristol Bay last year for the first time since 1994 following five years of steep population decline for the fishery that has traditionally grossed nine figures. The total allowable catch shrank substantially during the previous decade, from 20 million pounds in 2009 to 6.6 million in 2018.

