All areas of Lincoln County felt the effect of out-of-the-ordinary winter weather last week as heavy snowfall brought down hundreds of trees, causing multiple power outages and blocking a number of roads.

It is unusual to see snow on the beach, but it fell throughout the night last Wednesday, Feb. 22, leaving the beaches with a fluffy white coating, which extended out to the headlands. Areas further inland are more used to getting snow, but the quantity that fell was a bit more than normally experienced for most areas.

