All areas of Lincoln County felt the effect of out-of-the-ordinary winter weather last week as heavy snowfall brought down hundreds of trees, causing multiple power outages and blocking a number of roads.
It is unusual to see snow on the beach, but it fell throughout the night last Wednesday, Feb. 22, leaving the beaches with a fluffy white coating, which extended out to the headlands. Areas further inland are more used to getting snow, but the quantity that fell was a bit more than normally experienced for most areas.
Schools were shut down for the remainder of the week, as were a few businesses. The ice and snow along the coastal strip eventually turned to heavy slush and slowly melted away, all but disappearing by the end of the weekend. The snow hung around in areas further east, however, and on Tuesday this week, a second snowstorm hit some parts of the county, although not as severely as last week’s event.
“We were back to plowing snow this morning,” Lincoln County Public Works Director Roy Kinion told the News-Times during an interview on Tuesday. “Anything from Toledo east we were plowing. We were plowing Yachats River Road, some roads in the Alsea (River) area.”
He said the plan was to plow in the morning and then go back to clearing up debris left from last week’s storm.
“Our biggest problem was downed trees,” Kinion said of last week’s storm. “The snow brought down a huge amount of trees. It was hard for us to plow the roads because of the trees, so our first response was to just try to get at least one lane open on all of the roads, and it actually took us a couple days just to do that.”
Even getting a crew to some of the areas proved difficult. “Just trying to get through on state highways was a challenge,” he said. “We were having to open up portions of state highways just to get to a county road. That’s just the way that it is — in lot of cases you can’t just go straight to the road you’re intending to work on.”
Five Rivers Road off of Highway 34 was one of the hardest hit of the county’s roadways, Kinion said. “It wasn’t until late Friday night that our crew actually was able to get up to Five Rivers and open a trail — it was a one-lane path.” And it was still a one-lane road earlier this week. “It’s slow going. (Monday) they worked all day and only made three miles.”
There were a number of roads limited to one lane during the peak of the event, and Kinion said they are not able to put signage in some areas to advise motorists of the conditions.
“There’s no way that we can sign everything,” he said. “We just really, really hope that the public knows that the road is less than what it should be. We rely on the public to drive in a way that doesn’t create huge issues because there’s really no way that we have the manpower. We have almost 340 miles of road, and when you get a storm that hits all 340 miles, with a 16-man crew, it gets spread pretty thin.”
State highway cleanup crews were also in full response mode throughout Lincoln County. Angela Beers-Seydel, public information officer for Oregon Department of Transportation Region Two, said, “Highway 34 had a couple hundred trees down, some entangled in power lines. Countywide, there were 700 to 800 downed trees, and Highway 101 near Cascade Head had about 300 down trees in a six-mile stretch.”
ODOT crews were working 24-hours a day from the start, she said, removing downed trees, plowing and responding to crashes. ODOT brought in people and equipment from other locations as they became available, to get areas of Highway 34, Highway 101 and Highway 229 open.
“Trees are always a concern when we have wet, heavy snow,” Beers-Seydel said. “It’s a struggle to keep up with these major events, and we need all of our employees and equipment available. Our crews are heading out just as we’re telling everyone to stay home and be safe.”
Crews from power companies were also kept busy throughout the storm. Consumers Power, based in Philomath, serves a portion of east Lincoln County. Spokesperson John Kloor said, “Anytime we have a significant amount of snow in the Coast Range like what materialized last week, it creates complications for outage restoration. In this most recent example, we had a lot of snow and a lot of downed trees — we just couldn’t get through the roads.
“We spent a ton of time with tree removal and road cleanup, and it truthfully came at the expense of getting power restored,” added Kloor. “We had one line crew partnering with one of our tree crews that spent eight hours on Thursday trying to cut their way through Highway 34, only to have to turn around, go out Highway 20, and then come back at it on the other side. We lost a day of production just due to access.”
Pacific Power, which provides electrical service to the north part of Lincoln County, had as many as 2,700 customers in the Lincoln City area without power Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.
“All outages were due to weather issues, wind and snow causing tree branches or entire trees to fall and damage power lines,” said Tom Gauntt, media spokesperson for Pacific Power. “There were dozens of small outages throughout the area. Three poles came down, but most of the damage involved individual lines going to customer homes or businesses.”
Pacific Power was able to focus its resources on the Lincoln City outages and had 60 crew members at work making repairs, some of these people coming from Roseburg and Medford.
Central Lincoln People’s Utility District provides power to the central and south county areas. James Barber, operations supervisor for Central Lincoln’s northern operations center, said, “We encountered issues that only arise when heavy snow falls in this area. It stresses the trees in ways and places that the winds we usually get do not.” He said this puts line crews in uncommon and remote areas of the system that take a bit longer to repair. “That, coupled with slick ground conditions, made the restoration challenging. Our employees worked safely and diligently to bring service back in as timely a manner as possible.”
At the peak, just under 2,000 Central Lincoln customers were without power, the majority being in the Toledo area. Line and tree crews from Reedsport and Florence were in the area assisting Newport crews, and all customers had power restored by late Saturday, said Megan Walters, Central Lincoln spokesperson.
Cleanup from this storm will go on for quite some time. While crews are out clearing trees during a storm, the focus is on getting roads back open. “For right now, everything gets left on site,” said Kinion, the county public works director. “It gets pushed into the ditch or it gets pushed into the closest wide spot. Once the event is completely over and we have full width back on our roads, then we start taking chippers out there, and that will go on through the summer probably.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.