Police say a Lincoln City man pounded on a car’s windows and brandished a knife after the 83-year-old driver hit him on his skateboard when he rode it in front of him.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Jan. 21 in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 21, a Lincoln City police officer responding to an unrelated call on Jan. 17 saw a man hit the window of a vehicle. The man had a large knife in his hand and was yelling at the driver, and the officer detained him.
An investigation revealed that the man with the knife, identified as 24-year-old Bradley Roark, rode his skateboard into an intersection, and the driver was unable to stop. The affidavit says it was a slow-speed collision that resulted in no injuries, but Roark became angry, pulled out a knife and began pounding on the vehicle with his fist. The officer wrote that he observed Roark pointing his knife at the driver.
Roark was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail. He was released after his arraignment Jan. 21 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct
Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart ordered Roark not to have contact with the alleged victim or to possess any weapon. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on March. 20.
