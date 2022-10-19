Sixty years ago last week, an historic storm ravaged Lincoln County, the Pacific Northwest coast and the Willamette Valley before moving into Canada, where it did yet more damage. Though it was deadly in other areas, all county residents seem to have escaped serious injury from the cyclone.

What began as Typhoon Freda two weeks prior made landfall on the U.S. West Coast Oct. 12, 1962, and as the News-Times reported six days later, Lincoln County would never look the same. The damage to inland infrastructure prompted legislation to ensure system resilience.

