Sixty years ago last week, an historic storm ravaged Lincoln County, the Pacific Northwest coast and the Willamette Valley before moving into Canada, where it did yet more damage. Though it was deadly in other areas, all county residents seem to have escaped serious injury from the cyclone.
What began as Typhoon Freda two weeks prior made landfall on the U.S. West Coast Oct. 12, 1962, and as the News-Times reported six days later, Lincoln County would never look the same. The damage to inland infrastructure prompted legislation to ensure system resilience.
According to the newspaper’s contemporaneous reporting, the storm was estimated to have done $5 million worth of damage in the county — equivalent to about $45 million in today’s dollars. Yaquina View Elementary School, just two years old at the time, sustained $150,000 in damage, the present-day equivalent of about $1.5 million, and altogether the school district estimated its properties were damaged to the tune of $250,000.
Freda, also referred to as “The Big Blow,” originated at the end of September as a tropical disturbance in the remote Pacific, roughly halfway between the Philippines and Hawaii. It became a tropical storm on Oct. 3, 1962, and within a few hours intensified to a typhoon, a hurricane-force storm with sustained winds above 80 mph, as it headed toward North America over open waters. Cooler waters weakened Freda as it transitioned into an “extratropical cyclone,” which was then re-energized by the jet stream.
After drenching northern California, the storm hooked due north toward Oregon at 40 mph, bringing the state’s coast sustained winds in excess of 100 mph and gusts above 150 mph. A gust of 127 was recorded at Corvallis, and gusts exceeded 60 mph all the way into eastern Oregon.
“The worst storm to hit the country in the memory of man,” as the News-Times described it, “ruined innumerable homes, public buildings and other structures and tipped over trees as if it were a sin to leave any of them standing.”
The newspaper chronicled the local damage — miraculously, there were no reports of county residents seriously injured. The storm killed about 50 elsewhere.
“It is a strange thing that some individuals were not seriously injured, as the streets were crowded with cars full of people out sightseeing,” the Oct. 18, 1962, edition reads.
“Telephone and power lines have been hanging around loose and flopping in the breeze most of the week … Trees across streets and highways were so thick in places it looked like a logging operation had been going on” — main street in Otter Rock was impassible due to downed limbs.
“Many homes in the area are without roofs, some completely ruined and some perhaps in the fix-up state,” the 1962 article reads. “Store fronts and display windows along the main street of Newport were seriously damaged, but the building owned by Cliff Walker and housing the bowling alley and Elks Lodge perhaps received the most damage and made the biggest spectacle.”
Page 3 of the paper was fully dedicated to a photo spread of the carnage, some with cheeky captions: “Joe Pepper can study the stars in his house as the wind took the roof off … The large cypress tree in the Frank Parker back yard said ‘uncle’ after 100 years … Smashed roof on the Oregon-Willamette store in Toledo prompts closing out sale.”
The wreckage was even more pronounced in the Willamette Valley, where there were more structures — and those weren’t built to withstand coastal weather. The Oregon Encyclopedia describes the destruction regionwide from the moment of landfall:
“With … gusts at Cape Blanco’s Coast Guard station measuring at over 145 mph (some estimates put the wind speeds there at over 170 mph), the havoc … extended from the northernmost California coast to southern British Columbia. The storm caused between $3 billion and $5 billion (in 2013 value) in property damage …”
Heavy rainfall caused the delay of a World Series match between the Yankees and the Giants in San Francisco, and crowds at the World’s Fair in Seattle in its final week were forced to evacuate the Space Needle as the tower swayed and creaked. However, the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies still duked it out on saturated sod at Multnomah Stadium.
“Oregon experienced the full brunt of the typhoon and suffered more damage than any other state,” the online encyclopedia reads. “In addition to substantial damage to thousands of buildings — residential, commercial, and civic — and to miles of power lines, the severe winds toppled countless trees in western Oregon’s forests. The storm outranks all other natural disasters in the state in terms of destruction and cost, including the 1903 Heppner Flood.
“The intense winds left over a million people in Oregon without electrical power, some of them for weeks,” it continues. “On Mt. Hebo, near the coast, the storm’s winds destroyed an Air Force radar station. Outside the capitol building in Salem, the Circuit Rider, a bronze sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor, toppled off its pedestal. In Monmouth, on the campus of the Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University), Campbell Hall lost its landmark Gothic-style tower. Portland’s Morrison Street Bridge experienced wind gusts of 116 mph, and a number of the city’s major radio-transmission towers tumbled over. Most of the deaths from the storm in Oregon were the result of flying debris and falling trees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.