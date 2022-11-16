Members of the Confederated Tribe of Siletz Indians participate in the grand entry at the 2018 Restoration Pow-Wow at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. The Restoration Pow-Wow returns this Saturday, Nov. 19, to Chinook Winds, with grand entry slated for 6 p.m. (News-Times file photo)
LINCOLN CITY — The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians host the 45th Siletz Restoration Pow-Wow this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th St.
Grand entry for the drug and alcohol-free, family-friendly event is scheduled for 6 p.m., and all dancers and drummers are welcome to participate and every interested person is invited to attend. The pow-wow features a vendors’ fair, and tribal enforcement staff will be on hand providing tribal identification cards, address and contact information update forms, name change forms, designation of death benefit beneficiary forms and tribal enrollment applications.
The pow-wow will be emceed by Nick Sixkiller, no stranger to regular Restoration Pow-Wow attendees, and a veteran Pacific Northwest pow-wow master of ceremonies.
Additionally, Siletz Valley School, in order to celebrate and connect with the Restoration Pow-Wow, will host a Restoration Mini Pow-Wow at 1 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 17, in the school’s main gym, located at 245 James Franks Ave., Siletz. The mini pow-wow is free and open to the general public.
