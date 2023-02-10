tribal-election

Tribal council members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians are (left to right): Alfred “Buddy” Lane IV, Loraine Butler, Delores Pigsley, Bonnie Petersen, Alfred “Bud” Lane III, Sharon Edenfield, Angela Ramirez, Frank Aspria and Selene Rilatos.

Marita “Selene” Rilatos, Alfred “Buddy” Lane IV and Loraine Butler, all from Siletz, were elected to the Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in elections held Saturday, Feb. 4.

Enrolled members of the tribe ages 18 and older are eligible to vote. The tribe has more than 5,600 enrolled members.

