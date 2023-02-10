Tribal council members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians are (left to right): Alfred “Buddy” Lane IV, Loraine Butler, Delores Pigsley, Bonnie Petersen, Alfred “Bud” Lane III, Sharon Edenfield, Angela Ramirez, Frank Aspria and Selene Rilatos.
Marita “Selene” Rilatos, Alfred “Buddy” Lane IV and Loraine Butler, all from Siletz, were elected to the Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in elections held Saturday, Feb. 4.
Enrolled members of the tribe ages 18 and older are eligible to vote. The tribe has more than 5,600 enrolled members.
A total of 795 ballots were returned and accepted. Rilatos was re-elected with 345 votes, Lane was elected with 281 votes and Butler was re-elected with 259 votes. Fourteen candidates ran for the three open positions, and the three who received the most votes were elected.
These individuals will serve with Sharon Edenfield, Angela Ramirez and Frank Aspria, all from Siletz, whose terms expire in 2024; and Alfred “Bud” Lane III and Bonnie Petersen, both from Siletz, and Delores Pigsley, from Keizer, whose terms expire in 2025. The term of office is three years for each position on the nine-member council.
A swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected council members took place on Feb. 5.
