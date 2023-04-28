SILETZ — A 34-year-old Siletz man was arraigned Monday, April 24, in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on charges of first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card for allegedly using a credit card belonging to the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society to make four unauthorized purchases earlier this year at the Walmart in Newport.
During his Monday morning arraignment hearing before Judge Sheryl Bachart, James Thomas Edward Ingle waived reading of the formal charges against him after being presented with a copy of the charging documents, and was granted conditional release from law enforcement custody. He’s scheduled to return at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, to Lincoln County Circuit Court for a continued arraignment/early-resolution conference.
A Newport Police Department summary of probable cause indicates the treasurer of the nonprofit Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society (STAHS) contacted law enforcement after checking the society’s business account prior to approving payment for a separate purchase, and noted the society chair’s STAHS credit card was used for four separate purchases between Jan. 24-26 at Walmart in Newport, though it was discovered the card’s holder still had it in her possession.
After the card was canceled and charges were reported as fraudulent, the cardholder spoke to police, and though Ingle’s name came up in conversation, the cardholder told police she didn’t believe Ingle was responsible for theft of the credit card.
With information gleaned from interviews and with help of Walmart security personnel and security footage from the registers where the allegedly fraudulent purchases were made, police began to focus their efforts on Ingle. The security video appears show four different pre-paid gift card purchases by the same suspect, who each time wore similar clothing, including the same pair of pants on each occasion, and on each occasion left the property in either a blue sedan or a red Jeep.
The Newport Police officer investigating the alleged theft reportedly looked up Ingle’s booking photograph from a previous arrest, and believed he was the male buying pre-paid cards in the Walmart security video footage.
On a date not disclosed in the probable cause summary, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to Ingle’s residence and noted a blue Toyota Prius and a red Jeep in the driveway.
Ingle was later contacted by police via phone, and reportedly said he did not remember buying pre-paid gift cards, but still agreed to meet with an officer on April 15 and an undisclosed location. According to police, Ingle arrived at the meeting driving a red Jeep and wearing clothing that appeared to match what the suspect wore in the Walmart security video.
When asked about the gift-card purchases, Ingle reportedly admitted to making the purchases, but told police he mistakenly used the wrong credit card to buy them. He was then placed under arrest and lodged into Lincoln County Jail.
If convicted at trial, Ingle faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $125,000 fine for each of the charges levied against him. Both are Class C felonies.
