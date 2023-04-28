NEWS-TIMES STAFF

SILETZ — A 34-year-old Siletz man was arraigned Monday, April 24, in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on charges of first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card for allegedly using a credit card belonging to the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society to make four unauthorized purchases earlier this year at the Walmart in Newport.

