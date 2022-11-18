Measure-114-sheriff-curtis-landers

Sheriff Curtis Landers

Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers, regardless of his disagreement with it, said he will enforce Measure 114, which creates additional licensing requirements for gun ownership and limits magazine capacity. Landers added that he expects the new law will face legal roadblocks before it is implemented.

A statement released Tuesday by Landers, who publicly criticized the measure prior to passage, said he’s received multiple inquiries and that the new law is complex. It’s set to take effect Dec. 8 at midnight 30 days after the election. Unofficial results have “yes” votes winning 59.9 to 49.1 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.