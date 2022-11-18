Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers, regardless of his disagreement with it, said he will enforce Measure 114, which creates additional licensing requirements for gun ownership and limits magazine capacity. Landers added that he expects the new law will face legal roadblocks before it is implemented.
A statement released Tuesday by Landers, who publicly criticized the measure prior to passage, said he’s received multiple inquiries and that the new law is complex. It’s set to take effect Dec. 8 at midnight 30 days after the election. Unofficial results have “yes” votes winning 59.9 to 49.1 percent.
“The Oregon State Police is responsible for providing a standardized application for sheriff’s offices and police departments to use,” Landers wrote. “Once this application is finalized, it will include the updated requirements added through Measure 114.
“The language in the law is comparable to the current state concealed process, with some distinct differences in permit requirements,” Landers continued. “The purchase permit requires a training course similar to the CHL process, but this law requires a demonstration to load, unload, store, and ‘fire’ the firearm. The CHL course can be substituted if it contains all the provisions, however, most CHL courses currently do not include ‘firing’ the firearm.”
Landers said a new permit would be required to purchase a gun, not just a concealed carry permit, and the law applied to private transfer as well, with limited exceptions listed and apply mostly to transfer between relatives.
“The law also has a provision for restricting the capacity of the magazine to 10 rounds. You can still purchase and keep higher capacity magazines until the law goes into effect if you have proof they were purchased before Jan. 15, 2023,” Landers said. “You can also use them under certain conditions. This portion of the law is currently being challenged in the State of California through the 9th circuit court as unconstitutional, which has jurisdiction over our state. The law is currently stayed in California and not in effect.”
Landers said he would enforce the law while anticipating someone will sue to stop it.
“While I may not agree Measure 114 and was openly against it prior to the election, I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of this state, regardless of my opinion,” he said.
“Does this mean we will be going door to door asking if you know about this law, if you have high-capacity magazines, etc.? No, we will not be doing this, just like we do not go around asking if you have a fully automatic firearm (which is currently illegal unless you have a permit). However, if we learn you have violated the law we may take action, just like we are responsible for doing for any other crime.
“I know this law is very controversial and passed by a very narrow margin,” concluded Landers. “The branches of government are very clear, and law enforcement is in the executive branch with the duty to enforce laws. The judicial branch evaluates and interprets the laws as constitutional or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.