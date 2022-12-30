LCSO-intruder_Dec.-30

Earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in a Tuesday morning home break-in in the 6000 block of Salmon River Highway in Otis. The sheriff’s office released this screen shot of the suspect from the residence’s surveillance video.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, an unknown male broke a sliding glass door on the back side of a residence in the 6000 block of the Salmon River Highway.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that upon entering the residence, the male suspect apparently realized the residence was vacant and left without stealing anything. The sheriff’s office seeks any community information on the suspect’s identity or location. If the suspect is located, criminal charges could include felony burglary, misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

