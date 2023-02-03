A man with multiple prior felony convictions is now held without bond in Lincoln County Jail on charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and third-degree sexual abuse.

Travis Johnson, 31, of Siletz, is currently on probation following a September 2022 aggravated harassment conviction. At the time of that 2022 arrest, he was on post-release supervision after a conviction and 24-month prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon in 2020.

