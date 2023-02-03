A man with multiple prior felony convictions is now held without bond in Lincoln County Jail on charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and third-degree sexual abuse.
Travis Johnson, 31, of Siletz, is currently on probation following a September 2022 aggravated harassment conviction. At the time of that 2022 arrest, he was on post-release supervision after a conviction and 24-month prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon in 2020.
It’s not clear what led to Johnson’s arrest earlier this week on a Class A felony and other charges related to alleged sexual abuse, as Judge Sheryl Bachart granted a protective order sealing the police summary and other court records that might identify the victim. Johnson was arraigned Jan. 30 on four counts, and Bachart ordered him held without bail based on the seriousness of the charges.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.
The Oregonian reported on Johnson in 2015, referring to him as a “habitual cutter” accused of giving another Lincoln County Jail inmate a piece of glass he used to cut himself. According to the newspaper, the inmate was described as “special needs” and “struggling with incarceration,” and he used the glass to slice himself multiple times.
He told police Johnson had previously treated him badly but recently became friendlier, and that Johnson told him he would have to cut himself if he wanted to get any help.
In that incident, Johnson eventually pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by an inmate, a Class A felony, and supplying contraband. He was sentenced to 47 months in prison.
Johnson’s criminal history dates back to 2010 with dismissed charges of delivery of marijuana to a minor. He pleaded guilty to that charge in a separate case the next year, as well as to third-degree sexual abuse, and was required to register as a sex offender.
That was followed by separate 2013 convictions for supplying contraband and first-degree criminal mischief; and a 2014 conviction for supplying contraband. Johnson has been arrested twice for, but never convicted of, failure to report as a sex offender.
