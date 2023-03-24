A man is in Lincoln County Jail on $200,000 bond, and a woman was granted conditional release after a Lincoln County grand jury returned a true bills charging both with five counts, including two Class C felony charges of third-degree assault of a minor with “a controlled substance, a dangerous weapon.”

The indictments allege 29-year-old Ryan Preuitt, of Lincoln City, and 43-year-old Michelle Law, of Newport, committed the crimes Jan. 24. Other charges include fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a minor.

