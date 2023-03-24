A man is in Lincoln County Jail on $200,000 bond, and a woman was granted conditional release after a Lincoln County grand jury returned a true bills charging both with five counts, including two Class C felony charges of third-degree assault of a minor with “a controlled substance, a dangerous weapon.”
The indictments allege 29-year-old Ryan Preuitt, of Lincoln City, and 43-year-old Michelle Law, of Newport, committed the crimes Jan. 24. Other charges include fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a minor.
It’s not clear what relation the two have to each other or the minor involved.
They both appeared March 20 before Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart. Law appeared for an initial arraignment and was granted conditional release the next day with an order to comply with “FSC requirements.” The release order states she is allowed to have some contact with the minor in the case.
Prueitt was arraigned on the indictment and ordered held on $200,000 bond.
The divergence might be explained in the prosecution’s notices to rely on “enhancement facts’’ for sentencing in the event of a conviction. The notice in Prueitt’s case lists five factors — the vulnerable victim, “lack of remorse,” the defendant’s status on probation and supervision, and “his demonstrated disregard for laws. The notice in Law’s case only lists “vulnerable victim.”
Prueitt is next scheduled to appear in court April 24.
