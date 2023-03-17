An Albany couple was the second pair to be charged following drug overdoses in the presence of a toddler in the span of a week. The latest incident dates back two years and escalated into a disturbance in the emergency room and second overdose.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on March 1 states Newport police responded to a hotel on Elizabeth Street on March 12, 2021 on a report of an unconscious man in a room. A hotel employee reported hearing a woman yelling at a man to wake up and “don’t do this to me.” She said she knocked on the door, and the woman who answered said she could not get her boyfriend to wake up and not to call 911.
Police arrived on scene with Pacific West Ambulance personnel and knocked on the hotel room door. A woman yelled out, “Yeah,” and when the officer identified himself, she replied that she was in the shower. The officer told her he needed to check to make sure everyone was alright, but she did not respond, so he asked the hotel employee to open the door.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he entered the room to find a man lying face down with his head turned slightly, and he seemed to be gasping for air. When the officer announced his presence again, the woman yelled back, “Um, I’m in the shower,” the affidavit reads.
The woman, later identified as 29-year-old Kayla Frame, was found standing in the running shower with her two-year-old child, leaning against the wall and slurring her speech, according to the officer. Asked what happened to the man, later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Ramos, she said, “nothing,” then said he drank alcohol.
Ramos eventually responded to a medication to counteract the effects of opiates, according to the affidavit, while Frame appeared increasingly drowsy. Both Ramos and the child were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Police searched the hotel room and reportedly located a variety of drugs, including blue 30 mg tablets in a plastic bag that appeared to be Oxycodone.
The affidavit recounts a disturbance at the hospital and a later report from a doctor that Frame suffered an overdose. The Department of Human Services took custody of the toddler at the hospital.
The Lincoln County District Attorney’s office sought and was granted a warrant to arrest Ramos and Frame March 1 on the charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.
On Feb. 28, the court also granted a warrant for the arrest of a Hillsboro couple after an alleged overdose.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court as part of the motion for an arrest warrant, emergency services were dispatched to a hotel room in the Wecoma section of Lincoln City on Feb. 16. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Robert Sanders III suffering from an overdose in the hotel room with his girlfriend, 26-year-old Emily White, and their 2-year-old son.
“Responding police and medics were able to reverse the effects of overdose to prevent him from dying in front of White and her child,” the affidavit reads.
The affidavit adds that White allegedly told police she also planned to use the fentanyl before Sanders collapsed and says the drugs were found in the room where the two-year-old would have access to them.
Deputy District Attorney Hollie Boggess asked the court to issue warrants for Sanders and White on two Class A misdemeanor charges each — endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.
