Toledo police arrested a resident of Bond Drive following a search based on a tip that “dirty 30” fentanyl pills were being sold from his home, charging him with manufacture and attempted delivery of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction.

The Toledo Police and Public Safety Department reported the raid on its Facebook page Nov. 5, saying the search occurring the day prior sprang from an “investigation into the ongoing distribution of narcotics.” According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Nov. 7, a Toledo police officer was made aware that 62-year-old Steven Hall was selling counterfeit 30 milligram oxycodone pills, actually containing the much more potent drug fentanyl, from his home on Bond Drive.

