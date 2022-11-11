Toledo police arrested a resident of Bond Drive following a search based on a tip that “dirty 30” fentanyl pills were being sold from his home, charging him with manufacture and attempted delivery of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction.
The Toledo Police and Public Safety Department reported the raid on its Facebook page Nov. 5, saying the search occurring the day prior sprang from an “investigation into the ongoing distribution of narcotics.” According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Nov. 7, a Toledo police officer was made aware that 62-year-old Steven Hall was selling counterfeit 30 milligram oxycodone pills, actually containing the much more potent drug fentanyl, from his home on Bond Drive.
Toledo police enlisted Lincoln City police officers to aid in executing a search warrant approved by Judge Amanda Benjamin, according to the affidavit, and the department’s Facebook page also notes assistance from Oregon State Police. Five occupants of the home were detained during the search and read the Miranda warning.
According to the affidavit, Hall told officers he had methamphetamine inside a black, magnetic case attached to a stereo next to his couch, and there, police found several ounces of meth packaged together, nine individual bags containing 1.8 grams each, more than 100 empty baggies, pipes and digital scales.
An officer also found another small, 1.8-gram bag of methamphetamine next to Hall upon entry to the house and three .50 caliber rifles in the living room, which Hall said were his, the affidavit reads. According to the charging document in the case, Hall was convicted in 1997 in Linn County for felony failure to appear and felony manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance.
A woman who was detained but not charged allegedly told police she made Hall stop selling fentanyl prior to the execution of the search warrant. The affidavit says Hall and another person were taken into custody, but that person does not appear to have been charged.
Hall was arraigned Nov. 7 before Lincoln County Judge Sheryl Bachart, who set his bond at $500,000 and appointed attorney Jonathan Cable to represent him. He’s scheduled to appear for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Nov. 15 and has not entered a plea to the charges.
Comments on the Toledo police Facebook post regarding the search were full of congratulations for the bust, with one woman saying she lived up the street from the home and “their car traffic was beginning to move up towards us after their neighbors posted no parking signs.”
Though the cases were adjudicated in Linn County, court records show Hall lived at the Bond Drive residence when charged with manufacturing for the first time in 1996, charges that were later dismissed, and when charged with the same offense later that year, to which he eventually pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 22 months in the Department of Corrections.
