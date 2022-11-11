Powdered-fentanyl

Powdered fentanyl allegedly found in a Lincoln City man’s home is displayed in this photo from the Lincoln City Police Department.

A man not home when police searched his Lincoln City residence in late October, allegedly locating multiple narcotics, was arrested Sunday on the charge of frequenting or maintaining a place where drugs are used, as well as an unrelated charge of second-degree theft.

In a press release Tuesday, Lincoln City police said they gathered enough evidence for a search warrant of a Reef Avenue residence after “receiving reports from several concerned citizens regarding a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view.”

