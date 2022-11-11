A man not home when police searched his Lincoln City residence in late October, allegedly locating multiple narcotics, was arrested Sunday on the charge of frequenting or maintaining a place where drugs are used, as well as an unrelated charge of second-degree theft.
In a press release Tuesday, Lincoln City police said they gathered enough evidence for a search warrant of a Reef Avenue residence after “receiving reports from several concerned citizens regarding a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view.”
At the time of the search on Oct. 29, the suspect was not home. Officers found heroin and fentanyl in blue pill and pink powdered form, according to the press release.
Police came back to the house Nov. 6 and found Gerald Smith, age 58, and also allegedly located drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested for the Class A misdemeanor of frequenting or maintaining a place where drugs are used. He was additionally lodged on a charge of second-degree theft connected to alleged conduct during September.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Nov. 7 alleges Smith stole multiple items from storage trailers on Southwest 11th Street in Lincoln City on Sept. 18. No charges were filed as of Wednesday related to the other charge — the Lincoln County Jail website indicated the District Attorney’s Office opted not to file — nor had any charges been filed in connection with possession of the drugs allegedly found in Smith’s home.
At his Nov. 7 arraignment, Judge Sheryl Bachart set Smith’s bond at $10,000 on the theft charge and appointed attorney John Mason to represent him. He is scheduled to appear for a plea/sentencing hearing on Nov. 9.
