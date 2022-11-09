Seal Rock residents took to social media last week when their water came out of the tap tasting like the ocean.
Seal Rock Water District General Manager Adam Denlinger told the News-Times Thursday a mechanical failure at the district’s Beaver Creek intake caused an increase in the level of salinity following a high tide and sea swells in the tidally influenced waterway, but the water was never unsafe to drink, and the problem has been corrected.
The culprit was an instrument called a conductivity probe, which measures the level of dissolved sediment in the system’s water. Operators detected the faulty probe Oct. 27, shut the system down and arranged a secondary source of drinking water from the cities of Toledo and Newport, but not before bringing in some water with elevated salinity levels. The district began receiving water quality complaints from customers Nov. 1.
The district flushed its system and asked customers still experiencing poor water quality to flush their household plumbing.
“There was some concern that the salinity had gone out to the entire system,” Denlinger said, “but that, in fact, was not true. It was from about 118th Street to Legion Road, geographically, the central part of our district.” Seal Rock Water District serves the area from Surfland subdivision in South Beach to north of Waldport.
The district is working on a number of measures to prevent a repeat — recalibrating or replacing the existing conductivity probe; designing and installing a secondary conductivity probe located in Beaver Creek to be used as redundancy and verification of calibration and designing and installing a third salinity probe located at the water treatment plant to test finished water before it is piped to customers.
The district will continue to use a secondary supply source until those measures are in place.
Denlinger asked any customers still experiencing water quality issues after flushing their household systems for five to 10 minutes to contact the district at 541-563-3529, so an operator can visit the property to take a sample.
“We apologize to customers for the inconvenience this issue caused,” Denlinger said.
