A fault in a conductivity probe at the Seal Rock Water District’s new Beaver Creek intake facility led to water quality problems last week.

Seal Rock residents took to social media last week when their water came out of the tap tasting like the ocean.

Seal Rock Water District General Manager Adam Denlinger told the News-Times Thursday a mechanical failure at the district’s Beaver Creek intake caused an increase in the level of salinity following a high tide and sea swells in the tidally influenced waterway, but the water was never unsafe to drink, and the problem has been corrected.

