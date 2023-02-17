Supporters are sprinting to raise $100,000 by next month to replace storm-damaged docks for Newport’s beloved sea lions.

“We need at least another $12,000,” claimed the head of the Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation, restaurant owner Janell Goplen. “There’s no way we’re going to do Spring Break and not have sea lions in the Bayfront.”

