The old sea lion docks damaged in a storm have been collected and moored to Port of Newport property. Sea lion supporters hope to replace them with a new kind of dock similar to those found at Pier 39 in San Francisco. (Photo by Steve Card)
Supporters are sprinting to raise $100,000 by next month to replace storm-damaged docks for Newport’s beloved sea lions.
“We need at least another $12,000,” claimed the head of the Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation, restaurant owner Janell Goplen. “There’s no way we’re going to do Spring Break and not have sea lions in the Bayfront.”
The old docks were torn from their pilings during a holiday storm, jeopardizing what tourist experts have declared is Newport’s “biggest free attraction,” Goplen told members of the Newport City Council last week. Besides the city, which spends millions to attract visitors, Goplen’s group is looking for help from enthusiastic pinniped fans. She said $2,000 in personal donations arrived in the last few days via the website, newportsealions.com/donate.
Current plans call for eight new docks to be constructed using the same four-hour building technique as Pier 39, a popular tourist destination in San Francisco with scores of docks for sea lions.
“This is a big draw for Newport,” said Goplen, who owns Clearwater Restaurant with her husband, Hans. “It’s one attraction people don’t have to pay for that is really fun and educational. You just walk up any time and get some entertainment.”
City councilors at their Feb. 6 meeting were receptive, calling the sea lions “an important part of tourism” but committing no money. Goplen said she would also look to other tourism organizations, such as Discover Newport and the state tourism board, to help close the funding gap.
In the meantime, Goplen said the normal population of 1,000 male sea lions has taken over a rock island breakwater in the harbor.
