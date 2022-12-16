Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, photographed during 2021 Waldport High School graduation, announced during Tuesday’s meeting of the LCSD board of directors she intends to retire, effective June 30, after five years with the district. (News-Times file photo)
During Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Lincoln County School District Board of Directors at Sam Case Elementary School in Newport, Superintendent Karen Gray announced her intention to retire after five years at the position, effective June 30.
Gray was selected in July 2018 from more than 15 applicants for the Lincoln County School District superintendent position after serving in the same capacity for 11 years in the Parkrose School District in Portland. During the 2017-18 school year, Gray received state Superintendent of the Year honors from the Oregon Association of School Executives and the Confederation of Oregon School administrators.
Prior to taking over the Parkrose superintendent position, Gray worked 17 years in the Coos Bay School District working her way up to principal and eventually, superintendent.
In her retirement announcement, Gray told board members she plans to work at the district through the end of June with the same energy she’s brought throughout her tenure, and that currently, LCSD is “on a particularly good track.”
Gray led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Tuesday night, listed several of her accomplishments while at LCSD, including the establishment of a district leadership team and the school district’s association and investments in community organizations throughout the county.
According to Susan Schuytema, LCSD communications specialist, a news release from the Lincoln County School District officially announcing Gray’s intention to retire was not scheduled to be issued until Wednesday afternoon, hours after the News-Times print deadline. Visit the News-Times online at www.newportnewstimes.com and the Wednesday, Dec. 21, News-Times print edition for more comprehensive coverage of Gray’s impending retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.