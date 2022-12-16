LCSD-Gray-retiring

Karen Gray, Lincoln County School District superintendent, photographed during 2021 Waldport High School graduation, announced during Tuesday’s meeting of the LCSD board of directors she intends to retire, effective June 30, after five years with the district. (News-Times file photo)

During Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Lincoln County School District Board of Directors at Sam Case Elementary School in Newport, Superintendent Karen Gray announced her intention to retire after five years at the position, effective June 30.

Gray was selected in July 2018 from more than 15 applicants for the Lincoln County School District superintendent position after serving in the same capacity for 11 years in the Parkrose School District in Portland. During the 2017-18 school year, Gray received state Superintendent of the Year honors from the Oregon Association of School Executives and the Confederation of Oregon School administrators.

