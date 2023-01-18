School district seeks budget committee members Jan 18, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln County School District Board of Directors is seeks to fill two vacancies on the LCSD Budget Committee.Vacancies exist in Zone 2 (Agate Beach and north through Schooner Creek), and in Zone 3 (Newport and South Beach areas). The full zone map is available from the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office.Members typically serve for the month of May each year and will receive training in April. Both position terms are for three budget years, ending June 30, 2025.Those interested in serving in this volunteer position may not be employees of LCSD, must reside in the respective zone for the duration of their service, and must be registered voters.Applications are available on the school district website under the “Get Involved” drop-down menu (www.lincoln.k12.or.us), and at the Teaching and Learning Center at 1212 NE Fogarty St. in Newport.Applications must be received in the district office by Feb. 1. The school board hopes to interview applicants and appoint representatives to these positions at its meeting on Feb. 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School District Zone Position Work Committee Member School Board Applicant Map Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Cars could get the boot under parking plan Oregon’s new governor declares homelessness state of emergency Commissioners discuss boundaries for STRs Karen Gray reflects, looks ahead Nursing registration opens for fall King Tides are back Clay demo at the VAC A lot of rockin’ going on Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
