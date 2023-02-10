During the next Lincoln County School District Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Toledo Jr/Sr. High School, the board is expected to finalize approval to hire Majalise Tolan as the district’s new superintendent.

Though an agenda for the meeting was unavailable as of the News-Times’ publication deadline Wednesday morning, it’s anticipated the board will take a final vote on naming Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary/alternative education and athletics, as successor to five-year Superintendent Karen Gray.

