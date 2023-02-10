During the next Lincoln County School District Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Toledo Jr/Sr. High School, the board is expected to finalize approval to hire Majalise Tolan as the district’s new superintendent.
Though an agenda for the meeting was unavailable as of the News-Times’ publication deadline Wednesday morning, it’s anticipated the board will take a final vote on naming Tolan, the district’s current director of secondary/alternative education and athletics, as successor to five-year Superintendent Karen Gray.
Gray announced her intention to retire at the end of June during the LCSD board’s December business meeting. At its January meeting, the board considered three options in seeking Gray’s replacement: conduct a nationwide search, open the position or internal candidates, or enter into an initial agreement with Tolan. After the board discussed the matter in executive session, it voted 4-1 to enter an initial agreement with Tolan.
Last week, Tolan was the focus of individual public forums at high schools in Toledo, Lincoln City (Taft), Newport and Waldport, where she shared her vision for the district’s future with members of the public in attendance, and fielded questions.
During board chair Liz Martin’s brief introduction of Tolan at the public forum held Jan. 30 in the library at Toledo Jr./Sr. High School, Martin told attendees she previously helped hire three LCSD superintendents, and that the chance to hire Tolan as Gray’s successor was one that shouldn’t be passed up.
“She has all the qualities that we’re looking for in the board as we look for someone for the superintendent position,” Martin said of Tolan. “This is an amazing, amazing opportunity.”
Citizens have a final chance to voice opinions on the prospective hire to the board during the public comment period prior to a possible vote to finalize an agreement for Tolan to assume the Lincoln County School District superintendent position beginning July 1.
Those wishing to address the board are asked to complete a board communication request form, available from the board secretary. The board chair reserves the right to limit time allotted for each public commenter, and those wishing to address the board are requested to state their name for the record.
