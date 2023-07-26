The "Toledo Oregon Fire & Rescue" Facebook page announced at about 8:30 p.m. last evening, Wednesday, July 26, that the Sams Creek Wildfire burning east of Toledo was "under control." This morning, a Lincoln County Flash Alert posted at 8:35 a.m. this morning, officially announced that all evacuation levels were lifted. According to LCSO, fire crews should remain on scene for the next 24 to 48 hours to complete mop-up operations.
At 7:51 p.m. last night, the Oregon Department of Forestry issued the following release:
TOLEDO — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) West Oregon District is responding this evening to the Sams Creek Fire off Sams Creek Road and Highway 20, about five miles northeast of Toledo. The fire was detected this afternoon and is approximately 5-7 acres in steep terrain. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
Crews are working hard to get the fire completely lined and plumbed with hose overnight. The district and its partners are responding aggressively to keep the footprint as small as possible.
Resources on-scene include multiple hand crews and engines from the ODF West Oregon District, a type 2 helicopter, and multiple engines and tenders from local fire departments and neighboring industrial forest landowners. Once lined and plumbed, the district will remain in the area for the next several days doing mop-up operations and making sure the fire doesn’t re-emerge due to weather conditions.
Crews spent the night fighting a 6-acre wildland fire off Highway 20 near Sam’s Creek Road east of Toldeo. According to Charlie Redheffer, Oregon Department of Forestry Wildland Fire Supervisor crews established a line around the fire which was burning in dense forest and steep terrain. He said crews were working to get hoses around the fire to cool the edges before temperatures warm up Thursday.
Crews expect to wrap fire today
“We’ll have a robust night shift tonight of about 28 people,” Redheffer said. “Our max was about 65 people here earlier today but with the help of the helicopter, we have everything cooled down .. and we were able to release most of those people.” He expected that 35 people will rejoin crews tomorrow and “to wrap this up so we can be ready for whatever else might happen.”
The fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon and a level one evacuation alert was issued for residents in the area.
Oregon State Fire Marshall investigators are looking into the fire, but a cause has not been determined or released.
Warm and dry conditions make the landscape more at risk for wildfire, which is why public participation in wildfire prevention is so important. Oregonians should check their local fire restrictions before lighting any fireworks, operating an engine-operated machine, or starting a campfire.
The public is encouraged to avoid the area due to public and firefighter safety. There will be increased fire traffic in the area into the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.