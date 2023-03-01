As hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to decline in the region, Samaritan Health Services has archived pandemic visitor restrictions and implemented a new visitor policy for hospital and mental health inpatients.

Medical-grade face masks are still required at all Samaritan hospitals, patient care departments and clinics, per Oregon Health Authority requirements. Meanwhile, the visitor policy has relaxed to allow each inpatient to designate two visitors and one or more support people, with one support person allowed at a time. This means there can generally be up to three people with a patient at a time — up to two visitors and one support person.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.