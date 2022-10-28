Samaritan Health Services hospital CEOs Marty Cahill and Dr. Lesley Ogden traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to meet with federal elected officials and to advocate for small and rural hospitals in Oregon.
Cahill is CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, while Ogden is CEO of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport — all three of which are critical access hospitals.
During Oregon Rural Advocacy Days, Sept. 19 to 20, the two joined other hospital and health care leaders who visited all Oregon members of Congress to discuss rural health issues.
Along with Samaritan, the other organizations that participated were Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, Harney District Hospital in Burns, St. Charles Health System in Bend, and Wallowa County Health Care District in Enterprise.
“The most important issue that affects our coastal hospitals is the 96-hour rule, which limits a patient’s length of stay in a critical access hospital,” Ogden said. “Although the 96-hour rule is currently waived because of the pandemic, it will go back into effect at the end of this year. Because of bed capacity issues, discharge delays and transport delays, these types of rules only tie our hands to be able to best serve our community members, so we are asking for continued federal flexibility.”
Oregon Rural Advocacy Days is hosted annually by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
“Advocacy on behalf of all the small and rural hospitals in Oregon is valuable,” said Katie Harris, director of OAHHS Rural Health and Federal Policy. “Sharing stories and having that time in-person with our delegation members really helps illustrate the need and the reasoning to them for the bills and issues we were advocating on. Additionally, I believe that both the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission and the Bipartisan Policy Center learned a great deal from being able to meet with [the hospital leaders] and talk about the issues [they] are facing.”
OAHHS staff will follow up on several matters that came up in individual meetings.
