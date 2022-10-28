advocating-for-rural-hospitals

Marty Cahill, far left, and Dr. Lesley Ogden, front center, were among Oregon health care leaders who recently met with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, back row, second from right.

Samaritan Health Services hospital CEOs Marty Cahill and Dr. Lesley Ogden traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to meet with federal elected officials and to advocate for small and rural hospitals in Oregon.

Cahill is CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, while Ogden is CEO of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport — all three of which are critical access hospitals.

