A Newport elementary school physical education teacher was arraigned by video from the jail Monday on an indictment charging 16 felony counts related to child pornography. The district attorney said parents and others who believe they have information relevant to the investigation should contact a detective in her office, but she cannot say whether any alleged criminal activity intersected with the defendant’s employment around children.

Johnathan Sutherland, age 47, who was the PE teacher at Sam Case Elementary since the beginning of the 2018 school year, appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit before Judge Pro Tem Joseph Allison on two large screens in Courtroom 303 in the Lincoln County Courthouse, only speaking to acknowledge he understood the court and his attorney’s instructions. Defense counsel Kristina Kayl told Sutherland not to talk to anyone about his case and that she would visit the jail to meet with him.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.