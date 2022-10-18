A Newport elementary school physical education teacher was arraigned by video from the jail Monday on an indictment charging 16 felony counts related to child pornography. The district attorney said parents and others who believe they have information relevant to the investigation should contact a detective in her office, but she cannot say whether any alleged criminal activity intersected with the defendant’s employment around children.
Johnathan Sutherland, age 47, who has been the PE teacher at Sam Case Elementary since the beginning of the 2018 school year, appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit before Judge Pro Tem Joseph Allison on two large screens in Courtroom 303 in the Lincoln County Courthouse, only speaking to acknowledge he understood the court and his attorney’s instructions. Defense counsel Kristina Kayl told Sutherland not to talk to anyone about his case and that she would visit the jail to meet with him.
Sutherland was arrested Oct. 7 on 30 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, 16 of which were presented to a grand jury that returned a true bill to all Oct. 13.
The indictment lists 16 images of sexual abuse of children that Sutherland allegedly duplicated between February and September 2020. Images have names such as would be created by the device with which they were taken, such as IMG_154.GIF, as well as human-given names such as “An TROUBLE!!!” and “CHERISH model.”
Lincoln County School District Superintendent Karen Gray said in a statement Oct. 14 the district removed Sutherland as soon as they were informed by law enforcement of the charges, though she did not specify when that occurred. An email from the district sent to parents the day Sutherland was arrested said he’d been on “approved leave” since Sept. 30.
Gray said the matter does not impact any student at Sam Case during Sutherland’s employment, to the district’s knowledge. The Lincoln County District Attorney’s office has subpoenaed the school system for records, including any complaints filed against the teacher, and in its motion seeking to open and inspect those records, the prosecution says it believes “they contain information relevant to the charged criminal case.”
District Attorney Lanee Danforth said she could not say whether her office believes Sutherland committed any crimes related to his job at the school. She said anyone with information for law enforcement regarding the case should contact DA Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0255.
Sutherland’s bond is set at $500,000. He has been in custody since his arrest, though his name initially did not appear on the jail’s online inmate listing.
