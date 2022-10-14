The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed the Lincoln County School District for records related to the employment of John Sutherland, a Sam Case Elementary physical education teacher arrested on multiple charges related to child pornography.
A 47-year-old physical education teacher at a Newport elementary school is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with more than a dozen Class B felonies related to child pornography.
A charging document filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday alleges Johnathan Sutherland “duplicated a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child” on 30 occasions between February 2020 and January 2022, “while being aware of and consciously disregarding the fact that creation of the visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involved child abuse.”
Sutherland was arrested Oct. 7 and arraigned Monday before Judge Sheryl Bachart on 30 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The probable cause affidavit in the case, which provides a narrative basis for the charges, is under seal due to a protective order granted by Bachart for the purposes of protecting the identity of the victim or victims.
Sutherland is listed as a PE teacher on the Sam Case Elementary School website. He's been at the school since at least 2019. On Thursday, the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office subpoenaed the Lincoln County School District seeking records including date of employment, other schools within the district where he has worked and any complaints filed against him.
Also on Thursday, a Lincoln County grand jury indicted Sutherland on 16 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. The indictment notes 16 images allegedly duplicated between February and September 2020.
Bachart set Sutherland’s bond at $500,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday, Oct. 17, for an arraignment on the indictment.
