Subpoena

The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed the Lincoln County School District for records related to the employment of John Sutherland, a Sam Case Elementary physical education teacher arrested on multiple charges related to child pornography.

A 47-year-old physical education teacher at a Newport elementary school is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with more than a dozen Class B felonies related to child pornography.

A charging document filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday alleges Johnathan Sutherland “duplicated a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child” on 30 occasions between February 2020 and January 2022, “while being aware of and consciously disregarding the fact that creation of the visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involved child abuse.”

Tags

