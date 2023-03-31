Eddyville Charter School third-grade student Sadie Foley is photographed after winning the local Sodexo Future Chef culinary competition, held March 18 at Newport Middle School. Foley’s recipe for fruit kabob with angel food cake topped more than 60 entries and 17 additional finalists from the nine Lincoln County School District elementary schools. (Photos courtesy of Lincoln County School District)
Eddyville Charter School third-grade student Sadie Foley is photographed after winning the local Sodexo Future Chef culinary competition, held March 18 at Newport Middle School. Foley’s recipe for fruit kabob with angel food cake topped more than 60 entries and 17 additional finalists from the nine Lincoln County School District elementary schools. (Photos courtesy of Lincoln County School District)
Michael Whitecotton
The 18 finalists at the local Sodexo Future Chef culinary competition, two each from the nine Lincoln County School District elementary schools, pose for a photo March 18 at Newport Middle School.
A third-grade student at Eddyville Charter School claimed victory March 18 when more than 60 Lincoln County School District youths ranging from kindergarten to fifth-grade vied for the title of Future Chef at a live culinary competition held at Newport Middle School.
This year’s Future Chef Competition’s theme was “favorite fruit or vegetable side dish to complete the plate.” ECS student Sadie Foley bested 17 other local youths — two finalists from each of LCSD’s elementary schools — who advanced to the final round of local judging, winning the event’s gold medal and first-place trophy for her entry of fruit kabobs with angel food cake.
All 18 finalists at the local Future Chef culinary competition earned a chef’s coat, apron and toque (chef’s hat) from competition sponsor Sodexo. Recipes were judged on taste, healthfulness, youth friendliness, originality, ease of preparation, plate and student chef presentation.
Foley’s recipe will be entered in the Future Chefs National Challenge, where she’ll have the opportunity to win more prizes on a national level in competition with more than 2,500 other students nationwide from more than 1,400 Sodexo-served schools throughout the country.
In February and March, more than 250 school districts from throughout the U.S. held local Future Chefs competitions.
A national winner of the competition is usually announced in May. Their winning recipe, as well as three additional student-created dishes from the contest, will be added to school menus next school year.
Last school year, Chandler Dorn, a fifth-grade student from West Columbia, South Carolina, was the national Future Chefs champion, taking the grand prize for her seven-layer trifle, now featured on Sodexo-served elementary school menus.
