A third-grade student at Eddyville Charter School claimed victory March 18 when more than 60 Lincoln County School District youths ranging from kindergarten to fifth-grade vied for the title of Future Chef at a live culinary competition held at Newport Middle School.

This year’s Future Chef Competition’s theme was “favorite fruit or vegetable side dish to complete the plate.” ECS student Sadie Foley bested 17 other local youths — two finalists from each of LCSD’s elementary schools — who advanced to the final round of local judging, winning the event’s gold medal and first-place trophy for her entry of fruit kabobs with angel food cake.

