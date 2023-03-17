Newport city officials continue to debate how rideshare operations such as Lyft and Uber will fit into the city’s taxi ordinance.
City Manager Spenser Nebel reported to the city council March 6 that at least one rideshare company is interested in operating in Newport and that “obtaining a business license was acceptable.” However, the same operator objected to existing rules regarding fingerprinting requirements, local permitting and commercial insurance conditions.
Nebel said existing cab companies continued to object to rideshare companies, citing concerns over the security of customers. Nebel revealed that veteran operator Yaquina Cab Co. responded to the issue before the meeting by proposing a tightly controlled franchise system that would give the cab business to one operator.
Mayor Dean Sawyer said he was uncomfortable with the reluctance of rideshare operators to submit to the city’s own background checks, which are conducted by the police department. Police Chief Jason Malloy said the rigorous check has several “disqualifiers,” including three moving violations in 12 months and any crime against a person, “ever.”
“We should be doing background checks on all drivers,” insisted City Councilor Jan Kaplan, who favors subjecting ride-share and taxi companies to the same standards. “And to protect the citizens of our community, the police chief should do the check.”
The council directed staff to return at the March 20 meeting with a firm proposal. Councilor Ryan Parker disclosed he is applying to be a rideshare driver and recused himself from the debate.
