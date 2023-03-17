Newport city officials continue to debate how rideshare operations such as Lyft and Uber will fit into the city’s taxi ordinance.

City Manager Spenser Nebel reported to the city council March 6 that at least one rideshare company is interested in operating in Newport and that “obtaining a business license was acceptable.” However, the same operator objected to existing rules regarding fingerprinting requirements, local permitting and commercial insurance conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.