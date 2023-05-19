On Monday, May 15, at about 6:10 p.m., officers with the Lincoln City Police Department were dispatched to Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, located at 3026 NE Highway 101, on a reported graffiti call that turned into a physical disturbance. As officers were responding, updated information was that victims had chased the suspect to the area behind Starbucks, where a physical altercation was currently taking place. 

When officers arrived in the area, several people were located behind the old “Little Sambo’s” restaurant. The male suspect fought the witnesses/victims as they were detaining him for police, and then fought with officers before he was successfully secured and placed into a patrol vehicle. The male suspect was determined to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Salem. 

