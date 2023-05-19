On Monday, May 15, at about 6:10 p.m., officers with the Lincoln City Police Department were dispatched to Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, located at 3026 NE Highway 101, on a reported graffiti call that turned into a physical disturbance. As officers were responding, updated information was that victims had chased the suspect to the area behind Starbucks, where a physical altercation was currently taking place.
When officers arrived in the area, several people were located behind the old “Little Sambo’s” restaurant. The male suspect fought the witnesses/victims as they were detaining him for police, and then fought with officers before he was successfully secured and placed into a patrol vehicle. The male suspect was determined to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Salem.
Subsequent investigation determined that several cans of spray paint had been stolen from the storage area behind the Beach Club Restaurant. The 16-year-old suspect had spray painted graffiti “BAM” on several businesses and vehicles in the area. The estimated repair cost is expected to be well over $5,000 in total damage as a result to the spray painted graffiti, the police department reported.
The juvenile was charged with several counts of first and second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, and was later released to his guardian. The case investigation is ongoing, as it is believed more victims will be discovered.
The list of victims so far are as follows: Beach Club Restaurant, Mills Ace Hardware, Wells Fargo Bank, Captain Cook Motel, Ocean Lake Laundry, The Surftides billboard, Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, as well as a new model Subaru Outback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.