A Siletz man was arrested on charges of coercion and menacing after his child reported at school that he’d threatened the family with a gun.
According to an affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy received a report from the Department of Human Services on Dec. 8, which said a 7-year-old student told a school employee that their parents were getting a divorce, and their father “pointed a gun and stated he was going to kill them.”
The deputy wrote in his affidavit that he spoke with the child’s mother at her workplace. She told the deputy she arrived home on Ferry Avenue in Siletz at about 7 p.m. the day prior to find her husband, Jack James Cordova, 39, and her husband’s father intoxicated. She told the deputy she was upset with her husband’s drinking and did not approve of his father being around their children, according to the affidavit, and she told her husband “she was done and would leave with the kids.” She said Cordova told her he would kill them to stop them leaving, and he headed to their room, she believed to find a gun.
Cordova then reportedly told his wife he was going to kill himself, according to the affidavit, but could not find a gun, and she “thinks he forgot about what he said and began to calm down.” She said she separated herself from him and got ready for bed with her daughter.
The deputy arrested Cordova and booked him into Lincoln County Jail.
On Dec. 9, Cordova was arraigned on charges of coercion, a Class C felony, and menacing. Pro tem Judge Joseph Allison granted him release on the conditions that he not use alcohol or marijuana nor enter a bar, liquor store or dispensary. The judge also ordered Cordova not to have any contact with the alleged victims, travel west of Highway 229 or south of Swan Avenue in Slietz, which will be monitored by a GPS device.
Cordova has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17 for an early resolution conference.
