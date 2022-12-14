A Siletz man was arrested on charges of coercion and menacing after his child reported at school that he’d threatened the family with a gun.

According to an affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy received a report from the Department of Human Services on Dec. 8, which said a 7-year-old student told a school employee that their parents were getting a divorce, and their father “pointed a gun and stated he was going to kill them.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.